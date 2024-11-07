^

Sports

Rest of Archers celebrated for carrying main man KQ vs FEU

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 7, 2024 | 5:35pm
Rest of Archers celebrated for carrying main man KQ vs FEU
After a rare off night from reigning UAAP MVP Kevin Quiambao, teammates picked up the slack in La Salle's win over the FEU Tamaraws on Wednesday.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — After a rare off night from Kevin Quiambao, La Salle Green Archers head coach Topex Robinson lauded his team for picking up the slack as they battled a tough Far Eastern University Tamaraws squad in their UAAP Season 87 clash on Wednesday. 

The Green Archers saw the reigning Most Valuable Player struggle against FEU, finishing with just eight points on 2-of-17 shooting. 

Despite this, La Salle did just enough to secure its 11th win in 12 games this season, ending the contest with a 10-2 run to grab the 58-53 victory. 

After the game, Robinson tipped his hat to the team, especially those who stepped up, especially rookie Doy Dungo and veteran Mike Phillips.

“I think isa yun sa bagay that we really love about our team. I have to repeat, KQ is one of us but he's not the whole of us. So, there'll be times that KQ will have those games and this guy [Phillips] will take over on those lapses but yun ang sinasabi namin, it's just nice to have guys stepping up,” he told reporters on Wednesday. 

“You know, guys really ready to take the challenge. Even Josh [David,] as much as he was really challenged his outside shooting but he was so resilient and he just did not give up and I just love to see them really grinding out with those teams and it's just really fun for us,” he added. 

Phillips led the Green Archers with a double-double of 17 points and 15 rebounds to go with five steals, two blocks and two steals. 

Dungo, for his part, had eight points on 4-of-8 shooting, to go with five rebounds and two steals. 

“Well, everybody knows on this team their particular roles. Yun nga yung sinabi ni Doy kanina, na even if he’s a rookie, he knows that he has a certain responsibility here. There are a few times in those plays when Mike was trying to yell at him to take the shot,” Robinson said.

“Obviously, being a rookie, you don’t want to take those big time shots but if we have guys like Mike, like KQ, sometimes they’re gonna be struggling you have to share that limelight or that opportunity to these young guys. You know, they’re gonna be the future of our program and it’s just nice to have these kuyas just trying to encourage them as well,” he added. 

FEU led by three, 51-48, with 2:07 remaining after a pair of freebies by Royce Alforque. 
Phillips and Raven Gonzales then teamed up and unleashed eight straight points to grab a 56-51 lead with 24 ticks left.

A pair of free throws by Mo Konateh made it a one-possession game, 53-56, but Dungo finished on a touchdown pass by David to ice the game and set the final score. 

“Trust is really gonna be something that we always live by you know. Guys that are together are playing well together. Even KQ doesn't wanna go in because he knows that he's struggling which is normal, you know, he's gonna have his lows, I mean he always has his highs and what's important here is he also trusts the system you know,” the mentor said. 

“Sometimes, you're gonna be the guy. Mike, he loves to be the supporting guy, but there'll be times that he's gonna be the one leading us you know, KQ's really been struggling then, I mean he's been tired din at medyo pagod din siya,” he added.

“There'll be times like that and it's just nice that guys are stepping up. You know, you don't have to tell them to step up they're just gonna come out and just take advantage of the opportunity that's gonna be given to them.” 

La Salle will try to inch closer to the top spot of the tournament as they battle the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons in last season’s finals rematch on Sunday, 6:30 p.m., at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. 

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

KEVIN QUIAMBAO

LA SALLE GREEN ARCHERS

UAAP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Phillips takes charge as Archers thwart Tams

Phillips takes charge as Archers thwart Tams

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
Reigning champion La Salle turned to Mike Phillips in lieu of the struggling MVP Kevin Quiambao as the Archers fended off...
Sports
fbtw
Tropang Giga pummel Gin Kings in Game 5, on cusp of PBA title

Tropang Giga pummel Gin Kings in Game 5, on cusp of PBA title

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
One win away from the throne.
Sports
fbtw

Giants lined up for Coms Cup

By Joaquin M. Henson | 19 hours ago
With no height restriction for imports, the coming PBA Commissioner’s Cup will be a playground for giants but tried-and-tested veterans Justin Brownlee and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, both under 6-6, are likely...
Sports
fbtw
19 athletes selected for Atletang Ayala program

19 athletes selected for Atletang Ayala program

19 hours ago
Nineteen top-caliber Filipino athletes made it to the list of individuals joining Ayala Foundation’s Atletang Ayala...
Sports
fbtw
Tropa on cusp of title repeat

Tropa on cusp of title repeat

By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
Back to its old shot-stopping ways, back in control and just one win away from a repeat championship.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippine curling team gains A Division promotion

Philippine curling team gains A Division promotion

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
The Philippine curling team is one step closer to making it to the 2026 Winter Olympics after securing a promotion to the...
Sports
fbtw
Asian senior beach volley tilt: Abdilla, Buytrago trounce Japanese tandem

Asian senior beach volley tilt: Abdilla, Buytrago trounce Japanese tandem

4 hours ago
Ran Abdilla and James Buytrago came up with a scintillating performance to beat Japan’s Yoshi Hasegawa and Dylan Kurokawa,...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Spikers oust Golden Tigresses to enter Shakey&rsquo;s Super League finals

Lady Spikers oust Golden Tigresses to enter Shakey’s Super League finals

By John Bryan Ulanday | 5 hours ago
Unbeaten La Salle escaped with a thrilling 26-28, 25-19, 25-20, 21-25, 15-13 win over University of Santo Tomas to barge into...
Sports
fbtw
Janna Catantan targets Olympic fencing stint like sister Sam

Janna Catantan targets Olympic fencing stint like sister Sam

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
Fencer Janna Catantan is hoping to follow her sister’s footsteps and make it to the Olympics in 2028.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with