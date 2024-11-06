^

Sports

Tigresses rue lack of effort in another loss to Lady Bulldogs

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 6, 2024 | 8:11pm
Tigresses rue lack of effort in another loss to Lady Bulldogs
UST head coach Haydee Ong
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — The University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigresses admitted Wednesday that they lacked effort after being swept by the National University Lady Bulldogs in the elimination round of UAAP Season 87 women’s basketball tournament.

The defending champions absorbed a narrow 76-70 loss to last year’s runners-up.

UST’s two losses this season thus far came from the still-undefeated NU. The Espana-based dribblers came up short by six points as well in their first round encounter, 75-69. 

After Wednesday’s game, Tigresses star Kent Pastrana rued her team’s effort in the defeat. 

“Yung effort talaga [ang kulang]. Nakulangan sa effort kasi yun, parang bumitaw kasi alam naman naming kayang-kaya namin,” she told reporters.

“Siguro ayun nga, lesson learned sa amin na nag-short kami sa effort. Mas marami kaming natutunan ngayon, hindi pa naman tapos ang laban. Siguro sa mga next, sa remaining games namin, i-apply namin yung kung ano ang mga natutunan namin,” she added.

The Sampaloc-based squad hauled down 47 total rebounds compared to the Espana-based cagers’ 32. 

NU also had more second chance points with 22, against UST’s 12. 

This was echoed by UST head coach Haydee Ong.

“Let’s give credit to NU, they played better today. So, yung mga adjustment namin na sinabi nung halftime, unfortunately hindi namin na-execute yung offense namin, they played better defense than us,” Ong said. 

“We gave them 20 plus points sa second chance points and that spells the story about today’s game,” she added. 

“We were outrebounded, at the same time, we’ve given so many second chance points sa kanila. Yun talaga ang lesson against NU, to minimize the second chance points and get more rebounds kasi tambak kami sa rebounds.” 

And with three games remaining in the season, Pastrana underscored that the lessons will be brought the rest of the way. 

“Ito, ginagawa lang naming motivation yung mga laban na natalo namin sa kanila kasi yun nga, sinasabi namin sa sarili namin, heads up kasi hindi pa naman tapos ang laban. Bawi kami next game, sa remaining games namin and hopefully kami pa rin ang magtatapat sa finals,” she said. 

While UST’s six-game losing streak was snapped, Ong stressed that they are still “very optimistic” with three games remaining in the eliminations. 

“We’re sad na hindi nakuha yung panalo namin but very optimistic pa rin kami. Sabi ko nga sa mga girls sa dug out, we still have three games to solidify our number two spot. If ever may stepladder man o wala, we’ll be ready for the Final Four,” she said. 

“Parati naman, parati kami against NU, we’re the underdogs. Hindi naman kami yung kumbaga ang liyamado sa laban parati. We’re catching up on them. Sana magkita ulit kami sa finals. We’re hoping na at least for the last three games namin, yun muna ang fino-focus namin.” 

UST is now holding a 9-2 win-loss record and will face University of the East on Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. 

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

UAAP

UST TIGRESSES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Archers begin push for No. 1 seed

Archers begin push for No. 1 seed

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Reigning champion La Salle presses up bid for a top-seed finish while three more teams scramble for positions in the crucial...
Sports
fbtw
Back to zero

Back to zero

By Joaquin M. Henson | 21 hours ago
The PBA Governors’ Cup Finals is virtually back to zero with defending champion TNT and tough-as-nails challenger Barangay...
Sports
fbtw
Amos sizzles from deep as Archers enter in PGFlex Invitational semis

Amos sizzles from deep as Archers enter in PGFlex Invitational semis

1 day ago
Mason Amos buried five triples and helped power La Salle to an 82-71 win over University of the Philippines and into the semis...
Sports
fbtw
TNT, Ginebra break deadlock

TNT, Ginebra break deadlock

By Olmin Leyba | 21 hours ago
After going through peaks and valleys over four grueling games, holder TNT and challenger Barangay Ginebra proceed to today’s...
Sports
fbtw
Para Games slated Nov. 11-14 at Rizal Memorial

Para Games slated Nov. 11-14 at Rizal Memorial

1 day ago
After being shelved for five years, the Philippine National Para Games returns with over 900 participants taking centerstage...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lady Bulldogs trounce Tigresses to go 11-0

Lady Bulldogs trounce Tigresses to go 11-0

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
Still undefeated.
Sports
fbtw
Lions gain payback vs Pirates to close in on NCAA semis slot

Lions gain payback vs Pirates to close in on NCAA semis slot

By Joey Villar | 6 hours ago
San Beda served Emilio Aguinaldo College a dish best served cold as it hammered out a vengeful 89-59 decimation of the latter...
Sports
fbtw
Batangas, South Cotabato clash in do-or-die for MPBL South Finals berth

Batangas, South Cotabato clash in do-or-die for MPBL South Finals berth

7 hours ago
The Batangas City Tanduay Rum Masters and the South Cotabato Warriors dispute the second South Division finals slot of the...
Sports
fbtw
Pagdanganan, Ardina, Guce seek LPGA breakthrough in Hawaiis

Pagdanganan, Ardina, Guce seek LPGA breakthrough in Hawaiis

By Jan Veran | 7 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan aims to make a powerful statement as she resumes her LPGA campaign in the Lotte Championship, which begins...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with