Filipino gamers boost Global Esports' new Valorant team

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
November 1, 2024 | 8:05pm
MANILA, Philippines — VCT Pacific Franchise team Global Esports has unveiled its new roster, which features three Filipinos — Federico "PapiChulo" Evangelista (formerly NAOS Esports), Kelly "kellyS" Sedillo (formerly Oasis Gaming) and Mark "patrickWHO" Musni.

The India-based organization became one of the first franchise teams for VCT Pacific since the league was formed back in 2023. But it has always trailed behind in the region, usually finishing last or second to the last. 

Sedillo, who was also announced as the team's IGL (in-game leader), had been one of the key members of Oasis Gaming and was part of the all-Filipino roster of RRQ prior to the shift to the franchise league of Valorant Esports. 

Evangelista, who changed their IGN to "Papi", has been the top controller for NAOS Esports during its campaign in the Valorant Challengers Philippines since he joined the team; while Musni is considered one of the rising Filipino players since he made his appearance in the Valorant Challengers Philippines.

Besides the three Filipinos, Global Esports will also field Russian player Savva "Kr1stal" Fedorov and South Korean player Go "UdoTan" Kyung-won. The team will be under the leadership of newly appointed head coach Preston "Juv3nile" Dornon.

With the three Filipinos joining Global Esports, VCT Pacific will now see eight Filipino players in the tournament, as Team Secret continues its Valorant run with all an-Filipino roster in the 2025 season.

ESPORTS

GAMING

VALORANT
