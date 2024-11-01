Putting premium on defense works wonders for Tropang Giga

MANILA, Philippines — Focusing on defense and making their opponents work hard for their offense are now paying off dividends for the TNT Tropang Giga, as they sit two games away from repeating as PBA Governors’ Cup champions.

TNT is leading Barangay Ginebra 2-0 in their best-of-seven finals series after Wednesday’s 96-84 win.

It is the second straight game that the Tropang Giga kept the high-octane offense of the Gin Kings under 90 points. They were also able to make Ginebra connect on just 26 of their 73 field goal attempts.

After Wednesday’s win, TNT head coach Chot Reyes said that the team’s attention is on defense.

“First of all, [we are focusing on] the attention to detail. I think a lot of it has to do with where our attention is. Our attention really is on our defense. That was our focus. Just knowing what Ginebra wants to do and trying our best to stop them and make them work for it,” he told reporters.

Reyes underscored that the Gin Kings' offense will be hard to stop.

“You cannot stop Justin Brownlee. He's such a great player. At least make it difficult for him. Make him work for it. Same with Scottie [Thompson], same with Japeth [Aguilar], RJ [Abarrientos] and Stephen Holt. These are all very good players. We know we cannot stop them, but at least find ways to make it difficult,” he stressed.

“So I think that's just our mentality. Not only in these finals, but all throughout the series. Just to try our best and make it difficult for the other team,” he added.

“Like I said, the players are buying into it. They're committed to it. But it starts with where our attention is. Our attention really is on playing defense.”

In two finals games thus far, TNT is allowing just 37.3% field goal shooting for Ginebra. The latter's 3-point shooting is also at a dismal 18.75%, as they made just nine of their 48 tries, compared to the former’s 26-of-67 (38.8%) clip.

Even the 2-point tries of Ginebra is at 48.9%, compared to the Tropang Giga’s 58.5%, while Ginebra is able to take and make more free throws (49-of-58) than TNT (22-of-35).

TNT will try to grab a pivotal 3-0 lead as the two squads face each other on Friday, 7:30 p.m., at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.