Que holds ground as Thai vet grabs clubhouse lead

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
November 1, 2024 | 2:43pm
Angelo Que

MANILA, Philippines — Angelo Que may not have matched his opening-round fireworks at the Indonesian Masters, but he managed a composed finish, carding a three-under 69 to stay in the hunt at the Royale Jakarta Golf Club on Friday.

The Filipino veteran scrambled for a crucial par on the long par-5 18th, positioning himself three shots off the provisional leader, Thailand’s Jazz Janewattananond, going into the weekend rounds of the $2-million Asian Tour event, also the seventh leg of the International Series.

Que, who entered the second round tied for third, found himself in fifth place yet gained ground on Janewattananond, staying within striking distance. His 27 putts on Friday marked a slower pace compared to his remarkable 23-putt performance that led to an opening-round 66.

However, the three-time Asian Tour winner held steady, saving par on two of the course's long holes to maintain a nine-under 135 aggregate, matching Taiwan's Chang Wei-lun, who shot a 66.

Janewattananond, who posted a second-round 69, seized the clubhouse lead with Richard Lee, the first-round leader, still on course. The Canadian had surged into the lead with a bogey-free 10-under 62 on Thursday, and by presstime, Lee was tied with Janewattananond after two birdies on his opening six holes.

Meantime, Rashid Khan and Kieran Vincent maintained their positions, each scoring back-to-back 67s to secure third place at 134.

Justin Quiban, on the other hand, mounted a comeback, rebounding from an opening 72 with a second-round 66.

Quiban ignited his charge with an eagle on the par-5 12th, offsetting a bogey on the 15th with four birdies over his next six holes. After grinding out three consecutive pars from the fourth hole, he couldn’t keep the streak alive, dropping a stroke on the par-3 7th.

However, he showed resilience by birdieing the final two holes, finishing with an impressive pair of 33s, lifting him from a tie for 93rd to a share of 13th at 138, now just six shots behind the leader.

In contrast, Miguel Tabuena struggled early, mixing three birdies with two bogeys across his opening six holes to stay on the projected cut line at two-under. With more holes to play, the ICTSI-backed player aims for a rally to secure a weekend spot — and perhaps a shot at the title.

Meanwhile, Bubba Watson opened with three birdies on his first four holes, aiming to improve on his first-round 70. The two-time Masters champion is looking to gain ground on the leaders and seize a crack at the championship on Sunday.

Que, after an initial birdie on the opening hole, stumbled with bogeys on Nos. 3 and 5 but rallied with birdies on the sixth and the ninth, and three more on the back nine. He capped his round with five consecutive pars, including a key rescue on the 616-yard 18th, keeping him firmly in the mix for a weekend surge.

