Baclaan-Cortez sync crucial for Green Archers

MANILA, Philippines — With two ball-dominant guards in the backcourt of the La Salle Green Archers, head coach Topex Robinson is making sure that both Kean Baclaan and Jacob Cortez are gelling both on and off the court, ahead of UAAP Season 88.

Baclaan and Cortez will be suiting up for La Salle in the coming UAAP season, which will make them one of the most offensively potent backcourts in the league.

And it was in full display on Saturday, when the Green Archers defeated University of the Philippines, 106-99, during their FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup matchup.

Cortez shot the lights out and scored 31 points on an efficient 12-of-16 from the field, as well as five assists and four rebounds. For his part, Baclaan had 20 markers, four boards and two dimes.

After the game, Robinson said that he is pushing for the two to gel on and off the court.

“I guess one of the big questions that were raised when we got both of these guys coming in, they said it's not enough to make a ball for them. But, you know, just since Day 1, I told them you're gonna play together. Whether you like it or not, spend time together,” he told reporters.

“So, all of our trips, they're together. They really learn how to really enjoy each other's company. So, if [Jacob is] tired, Kean takes over the position… It's just a matter of, you know, blending with each other,” he added.

“And making sure that they're gonna play a bigger, beautiful tune together. Kasi magre-reflect na sa buong team.”

And indeed, it was beautiful.

The two guards heated up late as they made plays that ultimately spelled the difference for La Salle.

With UP trailing by four, 92-96, with less than six minutes remaining, Baclaan and Cortez had a hand in the final 10 points for the Green Archers.

“So, for me, it really makes my job easy. You know, you don't really have to tell these guys what to do because they do it better. You know, so, it's just nice to see them really enjoy,” Robinson said.

“Especially Kean, sometimes he's so hard on himself. And we're the ones telling him that it's okay, just relax. So, it's just nice to see them really buying into what we really wanted to do as a team.”

But aside from Cortez and Baclaan, who transferred from San Beda and National University, respectively, several new additions for La Salle – including Luis Pablo and Mason Amos — will also see action this coming season.

“We always approach the season, you know, knowing that there's gonna be a better team out there. You know, it's always been respect for all the teams that compete. We know that every game that we're gonna play, it's always gonna be hard for us,” Robinson said.

“We cannot be confident because each and every team could beat you once you think that you're gonna be better than them. So, we always try to humble ourselves,” he added.

“I mean, yes, this is a big win. Yes, this is UP, but so what? You know, there's still a lot of basketball to be played. We always join this tournament to really learn and really grow as a team.”

La Salle rose to 2-0 in the preseason tournament, while UP dropped to 2-1.

FilOil action resumes on Monday.