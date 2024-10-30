Obiena â€˜fully recoveredâ€™ from back injury

Obiena ‘fully recovered’ from back injury

The Philippines' Ernest John Obiena competes in the men's pole vault city event part of the "Athletissima" Diamond League athletics meeting in Lausanne on August 21, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino Olympian EJ Obiena has now fully recovered from his lower back injury, the pole vaulter said, a couple of months after he announced that he will be cutting short his season.

Obiena, back in August, said that he will be sitting out the rest of his 2024 season due to a fractured L5 vertebra.

On Tuesday night, the World No. 4 pole vaulter said that he has been cleared to compete anew.

“Some exciting news I want to share with you all. I’m officially cleared by [Dr. Alessandro Napoli] and have fully recovered from my lower back injury,” he posted on Facebook.

“I have been MIA here because I have been focusing myself on getting back into shape and be ready by January! Here’s to the start of the 2025 season!!!” he added.

Obiena also thanked those who supported him during his time away from action.

In August, the 28-year-old announced that he will not finish his 2024 season after he finished fifth place at the Silesia Diamond League.

“Due to the continual spasms, I couldn’t finish my last few attempts. I immediately went to my doctor in Italy, and the MRI revealed what appeared to be a stress fracture in my spine. Unfortunately, a later CAT scan confirmed the diagnosis. I have a fractured L5 vertebra,” he posted on August 28th.

“Hopefully, now that I’ve identified the source of my back problems this year, with the required 4-weeks off to heal, I’m hoping to return pain-free and ready for the 2025 indoor season!”

Following this year’s Olympics, Obiena bared that he had been suffering from the injury, which affected his preparations for the Games.

He finished fourth in Paris.