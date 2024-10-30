^

Sports

Obiena ‘fully recovered’ from back injury

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 30, 2024 | 10:58am
Obiena â€˜fully recoveredâ€™ from back injury
The Philippines' Ernest John Obiena competes in the men's pole vault city event part of the "Athletissima" Diamond League athletics meeting in Lausanne on August 21, 2024.
Fabrice Coffrini / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino Olympian EJ Obiena has now fully recovered from his lower back injury, the pole vaulter said, a couple of months after he announced that he will be cutting short his season. 

Obiena, back in August, said that he will be sitting out the rest of his 2024 season due to a fractured L5 vertebra. 

On Tuesday night, the World No. 4 pole vaulter said that he has been cleared to compete anew. 

“Some exciting news I want to share with you all. I’m officially cleared by [Dr. Alessandro Napoli] and have fully recovered from my lower back injury,” he posted on Facebook.

“I have been MIA here because I have been focusing myself on getting back into shape and be ready by January! Here’s to the start of the 2025 season!!!” he added.

Obiena also thanked those who supported him during his time away from action. 

In August, the 28-year-old announced that he will not finish his 2024 season after he finished fifth place at the Silesia Diamond League. 

“Due to the continual spasms, I couldn’t finish my last few attempts. I immediately went to my doctor in Italy, and the MRI revealed what appeared to be a stress fracture in my spine. Unfortunately, a later CAT scan confirmed the diagnosis. I have a fractured L5 vertebra,” he posted on August 28th. 

“Hopefully, now that I’ve identified the source of my back problems this year, with the required 4-weeks off to heal, I’m hoping to return pain-free and ready for the 2025 indoor season!”

Following this year’s Olympics, Obiena bared that he had been suffering from the injury, which affected his preparations for the Games. 

He finished fourth in Paris. 

vuukle comment

EJ OBIENA

POLE VAULT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Tropa dominate kickoff

Tropa dominate kickoff

By Olmin Leyba | 2 days ago
TNT drew first and stayed on firing mode all night to beat Barangay Ginebra to a 1-0 head start in the PBA Governors’...
Sports
fbtw
Shooting, running take the podium at PSA Forum

Shooting, running take the podium at PSA Forum

1 day ago
Shooting and running combine together to make up Tuesday’s session of the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA)...
Sports
fbtw
Red Warriors aim to boost UAAP semis bid

Red Warriors aim to boost UAAP semis bid

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
University of the East tries to bolster its Final Four bid to snap a 14-year drought when it tangles with the struggling Adamson...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines to host Southeast Asian shooting tilt Nov. 24

Philippines to host Southeast Asian shooting tilt Nov. 24

18 hours ago
The Philippine National Shooting Association (PNSA) ends the year with a bang when it hosts the Southeast Asian Shooting Association...
Sports
fbtw
Dodgers go 2-0 in World Series

Dodgers go 2-0 in World Series

2 days ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers took a 2-0 stranglehold on the World Series after defeating the New York Yankees on Saturday but a...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Cardinals tow Blazers into Final Four

Cardinals tow Blazers into Final Four

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Lawrence Mangubat took charge late in the fourth quarter as Mapua survived a furious Lyceum of the Philippines University...
Sports
fbtw
Rousing start for Philippines batters

Rousing start for Philippines batters

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
The Philippines made quick work of Indonesia, 13-1, yesterday in a regulation game that launched its five-peat feat bid in...
Sports
fbtw
&lsquo;We have to be prepared&rsquo; TNT braces for Ginebra comeback

‘We have to be prepared’ TNT braces for Ginebra comeback

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
He may be a greenhorn in the PBA finals but TNT’s Rey Nambatac has been around long to know that Barangay Ginebra is...
Sports
fbtw
Historic night at Ynares

Historic night at Ynares

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
History was made at the Ynares Center, Antipolo, last Sunday as a record crowd of 11,021 turned out for Game One of the PBA...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines dominates Indonesia in Baseball Federation of Asia tilt

Philippines dominates Indonesia in Baseball Federation of Asia tilt

By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
The Philippines made quick work of Indonesia with a 13-1 rout Tuesday in a regulation game that launched its five-peat feat...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with