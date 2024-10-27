^

Sports

Tigers repel Tamaraws

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 27, 2024 | 9:03pm
Tigers repel Tamaraws
Nic Cabanero (9)
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — The University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers returned to their winning ways after holding off the gutsy Far Eastern University Tamaraws, 79-70, in their UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament collision Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

UST survived a 31-point explosion by FEU rookie Veejay Pre to finally snap a three-game losing streak and rise to 5-6 in the tourney.

Nic Cabañero paced the España-based squad with 16 points, three rebounds and three assists in a return to the starting lineup. Forthsky Padrigao added 14 markers, five boards and three dimes.

The Tigers pulled away in the second half, turning a 40-all deadlock in the third quarter to a 50-43 lead heading into the fourth quarter thanks to a split from the line by Nic Cabanero.

Come the fourth quarter, UST kept its foot on the gas and pushed the lead to as much as 11 points, 57-46, thanks to the spark provided by Kyle Paranada.

The Tamaraws, though, charged back and cut the lead to five, 64-69, after a layup by Janrey Pasaol.

A triple by Paranada and a split from the line by Cabanero helped the Tigers regain a nine-point advantage, 73-64, with 1:28 remaining, but a miss-and-make by Pasaol cut the deficit to eight, 65-73.

FEU had the chance to inch closer after Jorick Bautista stole the ball and went off to the races, but Christian Manaytay chased the ball down. Pre picked the ball up and floated one in to snip the lead to six, 67-73.

On the other end, though, Cabanero flexed his muscles and punched in a three-point play for the dagger, 76-67.

Pre tried to spark FEU back into it with a triple, but free throws by Padrigao and Manaytay iced the game down the stretch.

Paranada finished with 13 points, two assists and a rebound in 14 minutes of play, while Mo Tounkara, who was out in the previous game due to a suspension, returned with a double-double of 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Pre spearheaded the Tamaraws with 31 points on 11-of-17 shooting, to go with 14 rebounds. He, however, was the only player in double figures for the Morayta-based cagers. Pasaol chipped in nine markers.

FEU dropped to 3-7 this season, and is caught in a three-way tie with the Adamson Soaring Falcons and the Ateneo Blue Eagles behind the fourth-place UST.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

FEU TAMARAWS

UAAP

UST GROWLING TIGERS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Archers clip Eagles; Warriors bite Bulldogs

Archers clip Eagles; Warriors bite Bulldogs

By John Bryan Ulanday | 22 hours ago
Reigning champion and Final Four-bound La Salle enhanced its twice-to-beat bid while University of the East shored up its...
Sports
fbtw
Lakers off to 2-0 start; Bronny takes G League role

Lakers off to 2-0 start; Bronny takes G League role

22 hours ago
Anthony Davis scored 35 points and LeBron James added 21 as the Los Angeles Lakers erased a 22-point deficit to beat the Phoenix...
Sports
fbtw
Showdown begins

Showdown begins

By Olmin Leyba | 22 hours ago
They’ve watched each other from a distance all conference long and now it’s time for defending champion TNT and...
Sports
fbtw
Perpetual clips Lyceum in overtime

Perpetual clips Lyceum in overtime

By Joey Villar | 22 hours ago
University of Perpetual Help needed extra time to outlast a pesky Lyceum of the Philippines U, 89-83, yesterday and kept its...
Sports
fbtw
FEU hands UST first loss in SSL

FEU hands UST first loss in SSL

By John Bryan Ulanday | 22 hours ago
Far Eastern U handed Santo Tomas its first defeat, 25-21, 25-23, 25-23, while moving closer to a playoff bonus in the Shakey’s...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines looks to hold serve in 1st&nbsp;AFF Women&rsquo;s Futsal Championships

Philippines looks to hold serve in 1st AFF Women’s Futsal Championships

By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
While the recent global lockdown due to the Covid-19 virus upset many things in the scheme of life, there too were positive...
Sports
fbtw
Yin holds off Thitikul, Ryu in thriller; Pagdanganan, Saso tie at 18th

Yin holds off Thitikul, Ryu in thriller; Pagdanganan, Saso tie at 18th

By Jan Veran | 6 hours ago
In a thrilling showdown at the Maybank Championship in Malaysia, Ruoning Yin displayed nerves of steel to edge out Thailand’s...
Sports
fbtw
Tigresses slay Lady Tamaraws to book UAAP semis berth

Tigresses slay Lady Tamaraws to book UAAP semis berth

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
The University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigresses punched the second ticket to the UAAP Season 87 women’s basketball...
Sports
fbtw
Liwag powers Blazers past Generals to close in on NCAA semis

Liwag powers Blazers past Generals to close in on NCAA semis

By Joey Villar | 7 hours ago
Big man Allen Liwag knew he needed to play smart for the College of St. Benilde Blazers to stay afloat in the NCAA Season...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with