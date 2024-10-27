Tigers repel Tamaraws

MANILA, Philippines — The University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers returned to their winning ways after holding off the gutsy Far Eastern University Tamaraws, 79-70, in their UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament collision Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

UST survived a 31-point explosion by FEU rookie Veejay Pre to finally snap a three-game losing streak and rise to 5-6 in the tourney.

Nic Cabañero paced the España-based squad with 16 points, three rebounds and three assists in a return to the starting lineup. Forthsky Padrigao added 14 markers, five boards and three dimes.

The Tigers pulled away in the second half, turning a 40-all deadlock in the third quarter to a 50-43 lead heading into the fourth quarter thanks to a split from the line by Nic Cabanero.

Come the fourth quarter, UST kept its foot on the gas and pushed the lead to as much as 11 points, 57-46, thanks to the spark provided by Kyle Paranada.

The Tamaraws, though, charged back and cut the lead to five, 64-69, after a layup by Janrey Pasaol.

A triple by Paranada and a split from the line by Cabanero helped the Tigers regain a nine-point advantage, 73-64, with 1:28 remaining, but a miss-and-make by Pasaol cut the deficit to eight, 65-73.

FEU had the chance to inch closer after Jorick Bautista stole the ball and went off to the races, but Christian Manaytay chased the ball down. Pre picked the ball up and floated one in to snip the lead to six, 67-73.

On the other end, though, Cabanero flexed his muscles and punched in a three-point play for the dagger, 76-67.

Pre tried to spark FEU back into it with a triple, but free throws by Padrigao and Manaytay iced the game down the stretch.

Paranada finished with 13 points, two assists and a rebound in 14 minutes of play, while Mo Tounkara, who was out in the previous game due to a suspension, returned with a double-double of 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Pre spearheaded the Tamaraws with 31 points on 11-of-17 shooting, to go with 14 rebounds. He, however, was the only player in double figures for the Morayta-based cagers. Pasaol chipped in nine markers.

FEU dropped to 3-7 this season, and is caught in a three-way tie with the Adamson Soaring Falcons and the Ateneo Blue Eagles behind the fourth-place UST.