^

Sports

Late-birdie surge lifts Tabuena to joint 7th; Quiban also makes move

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
October 26, 2024 | 10:04pm
Late-birdie surge lifts Tabuena to joint 7th; Quiban also makes move
Miguel Tabuena
Pilipinas Golf

MANILA, Philippines -- Miguel Tabuena climbed the leaderboard with a second consecutive five-under-par 65, securing a share of seventh place with John Catlin and David Boriboonsub after three rounds of the International Series Thailand at the Thai Country Club on Saturday.

Tabuena’s consistent performance brought the golfer to a three-round total of 197 and in position for a potential breakthrough on the International Series stage.

American Peter Uihlein remained at the top after posting a solid 67, adding to his stellar eight-under 62 from Friday, which pushed his total to 193. Uihlein extended his lead to three strokes over a group of players tied for second at 196, including Ahmad Baig of Pakistan, Rayhan Thomas of India, Charlie Lindh, Lee Chieh-Po, and Maverick Antcliff, who carded rounds of 63, 64, 65, 67, and 69, respectively.

Tabuena, whose campaign is backed by ICTSI, improved from a tie for 34th after the first round to joint 14th by the halfway mark. His third-round front nine was steady, marked by two birdies and one bogey.

A late surge on the back nine, with birdies on Nos. 10, 15, and a closing pair on the 17th and 18th holes, capped off a strong 33-32 finish as he tied Catlin, the Asian Tour Order of Merit frontrunner who put in the tournament-best, solid, eagle-aided 61, and Boriboonsub, who turned in a 67, at seventh.

Meanwhile, Justin Quiban also s hot an impressive five-under 65 to earn a share of 24th with a 200 total. He recorded five birdies and displayed composure on challenging holes, scrambling successfully for pars on Nos. 8, 13 and 18 to complete a bogey-free round.

He found 11 fairways and hit 14 greens in regulation, finishing with just 28 putts.

Tabuena matched Quiban’s accuracy off the tee and approach consistency, reaching 14 greens in regulation. Although his round was slightly marred by a bogey on the seventh, his back-to-back 65s put him within striking distance of the leaders heading into the final round of the $2-million championship.

vuukle comment

GOLF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Chavit affirms long-term support for Philippine sports

Chavit affirms long-term support for Philippine sports

By Dino Maragay | 2 days ago
Politician and businessman Luis “Chavit” Singson said he is always willing to lend a generous hand to advance...
Sports
fbtw
Bi&ntilde;an spikers book semis spot

Biñan spikers book semis spot

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 days ago
Biñan Tatak Gel booked the third semifinal ticket in the 2024 Maharlika Pilipinas Volleyball Association Tuesday night...
Sports
fbtw

South Cotabato Warriors advance

1 day ago
South Cotabato squeaked past Biñan Tatak Gel, 79-77, on Wednesday and clinched the last semifinal slot in the MPBL Sixth Season on Wednesday at the Alonte Sports Arena in Biñan, Laguna.
Sports
fbtw
In-form Kevin Yu knocking on door again in Zozo Championship

In-form Kevin Yu knocking on door again in Zozo Championship

2 days ago
Three weeks after banging down the door to his first PGA Tour victory, Chinese Taipei’s Kevin Yu was hovering around...
Sports
fbtw
Honor of Kings collaborates with Jujutsu Kaisen for in-game skins, events

Honor of Kings collaborates with Jujutsu Kaisen for in-game skins, events

By Michelle Lojo | 9 hours ago
Honor of Kings announced it is launching on November 1 its collaboration with popular manga and anime series Jujutsu...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Altas outlast Pirates in OT to stay in semis hunt

Altas outlast Pirates in OT to stay in semis hunt

By Joey Villar | 8 hours ago
University of the Perpetual Help needed extra time to outlast a pesky Lyceum of the Philippines University, 89-83, on Saturday...
Sports
fbtw
Brunson rediscovers form as Knicks rout Pacers

Brunson rediscovers form as Knicks rout Pacers

By Alder Almo | 10 hours ago
After his two-assist-against-four-turnover performance in a 23-point blowout loss in Boston on NBA opening night, Jalen Brunson...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines to host historic 2024 AFF Women&rsquo;s Futsal Championships

Philippines to host historic 2024 AFF Women’s Futsal Championships

By Rick Olivares | 10 hours ago
In 21 days – November 16-21 to be exact – the Philippines will be hosting the inaugural Asean Women’s Futsal...
Sports
fbtw
Dodgers draw on Bryant's 'Mamba mentality' for World Series

Dodgers draw on Bryant's 'Mamba mentality' for World Series

14 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers are taking inspiration from late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant as they target World Series...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with