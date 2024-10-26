Late-birdie surge lifts Tabuena to joint 7th; Quiban also makes move

MANILA, Philippines -- Miguel Tabuena climbed the leaderboard with a second consecutive five-under-par 65, securing a share of seventh place with John Catlin and David Boriboonsub after three rounds of the International Series Thailand at the Thai Country Club on Saturday.

Tabuena’s consistent performance brought the golfer to a three-round total of 197 and in position for a potential breakthrough on the International Series stage.

American Peter Uihlein remained at the top after posting a solid 67, adding to his stellar eight-under 62 from Friday, which pushed his total to 193. Uihlein extended his lead to three strokes over a group of players tied for second at 196, including Ahmad Baig of Pakistan, Rayhan Thomas of India, Charlie Lindh, Lee Chieh-Po, and Maverick Antcliff, who carded rounds of 63, 64, 65, 67, and 69, respectively.

Tabuena, whose campaign is backed by ICTSI, improved from a tie for 34th after the first round to joint 14th by the halfway mark. His third-round front nine was steady, marked by two birdies and one bogey.

A late surge on the back nine, with birdies on Nos. 10, 15, and a closing pair on the 17th and 18th holes, capped off a strong 33-32 finish as he tied Catlin, the Asian Tour Order of Merit frontrunner who put in the tournament-best, solid, eagle-aided 61, and Boriboonsub, who turned in a 67, at seventh.

Meanwhile, Justin Quiban also s hot an impressive five-under 65 to earn a share of 24th with a 200 total. He recorded five birdies and displayed composure on challenging holes, scrambling successfully for pars on Nos. 8, 13 and 18 to complete a bogey-free round.

He found 11 fairways and hit 14 greens in regulation, finishing with just 28 putts.

Tabuena matched Quiban’s accuracy off the tee and approach consistency, reaching 14 greens in regulation. Although his round was slightly marred by a bogey on the seventh, his back-to-back 65s put him within striking distance of the leaders heading into the final round of the $2-million championship.