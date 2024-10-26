^

Lady Bulldogs pummel Lady Warriors by 55 points for 9th straight win

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 26, 2024 | 3:15pm
Camille Clarin (21)
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- There is still no stopping National University.

The Lady Bulldogs won their ninth straight game in the UAAP Season 87 women’s basketball tournament after obliterating the University of the East Lady Warriors by 55 points, 103-48, Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Camille Clarin paced the Sampaloc-based squad with 16 points, two rebounds and two assists in 16 minutes of play. Karl Pingol, Pringle Fabruada and Jainaba Konateh produced 12 markers apiece.

NU started waxing hot, going up 13-0 in the first four minutes of the game capped by a Clarin layup.

A Moana Vacalares jumper halted the run, 2-13, before the Lady Bulldogs once again strung together 16 unanswered points to go up 29-2.

This set the tone for the entire game, as the lead grew to 33 points, 56-23, in the first half.

The dominance continued until the final buzzer sounded, with the lead ballooning to as much as 57 points, 103-46, late in the game after a 3-pointer by Nicole Pring with less than a minute to go.

A pair of free throws by UE’s Kamba Kone set the final score.

NU's 55-point victory marked the largest winning margin in the UAA women’s division since the same team also crushed the Lady Warriors by 61 points, 92-31, back in November 2022.

“We never look at any teams in the UAAP kung ano standing nila. We always respect kung sino ang kalaban namin and we always put a premium to our preparation,” NU head coach Aris Dimaunahan said.

“Part of the challenge sa team namin is how we start the game, and today I thought that our starters responded very well to the challenge,” he added.

Tin Cayabyab added 11 points, four rebounds and four assists for the Lady Bulldogs.

Princess Ganade spearheaded UE with 17 points, four rebounds and two assists, being the only Lady Warrior in double digits.

UE dropped to 1-8 in the season.

Later in the day, the Ateneo Blue Eagles snapped a three-game losing streak at the expense of rivals La Salle Lady Archers, 70-57.

Reigning Most Valuable Player Kacey dela Rosa stuffed the statsheet with 28 points, 16 rebounds and five steals. Kailah Oani added 17 markers and three boards.

Ateneo rose to 5-5 in the season, while La Salle dropped to 2-8.

The Katipunan-based cagers led by just one, 41-40, with 4:36 remaining in the third quarter after a Lee Sario jumper.

Ateneo then unleashed an 18-4 run capped by an Oani triple to grab a 59-44 lead with 9:12 left in the game.

“Yung mindset lang namin coming into the game kasi we almost lost to La Salle last round, so kahit nanalo kami last round, syempre inisip namin na we have to come back stronger,” dela Rosa said.

“Kailangan namin matalo ang La Salle kasi it’s a rivalry game kaya this is an important win for us.”

Oani backstopped dela Rosa’s performance with a career-high 17 points, to go with three rebounds, a steal and an assist.

Luisa San Juan led La Salle with 19 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

