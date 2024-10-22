^

MPBL: Paranaque ousts Zamboanga, meets Quezon in semis

Philstar.com
October 22, 2024 | 12:36pm
MPBL: Paranaque ousts Zamboanga, meets Quezon in semis
Kristan Hernandez (No. 7) stood out for the Paranaque Patriots.
MPBL

MANILA, Philippines — Paranaque bucked the odds to stun Zamboanga Master Sardines, 72-70, in Game 3 and advance to the South Division semifinals of the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Season at the Vitaliano D. Agan Coliseum in Zamboanga City on Monday.

The Zamboanguenos had a chance to extend the game, but Joseph Gabayni missed from underneath at the final buzzer, allowing the Patriots to steal the quarterfinal series, 2-1, and forge a best-of-three series against the waiting Quezon Province.

Tagged as the underdogs following a lopsided 72-94 loss in Game 2, the Patriots showed steely nerves and started strong, 7-0, just like in Game 1, which they won, 83-79.

Kristan Hernandez used his 6-foot-6 frame to post 17 points and six rebounds for the Patriots and was chosen as the Daily Fantasy Best Player.

He was supported by John Uduba with 16 points and nine rebounds; Jielo Razon with 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists; and JP Sarao with nine points and three rebounds.

Although Philip Manalang scored only two points, he played a crucial role for Paranaque with a game-high 13 rebounds, nine assists and three steals.

The Patriots, being coached by Mike Saguiguit, shunned their late arrival Monday afternoon after their flight on Sunday got diverted back to Manila due to zero visibility at the Zamboanga airport. They also did not give up even as Sarao fouled out with still 7:27 to go. 

Chito Jaime, who turned 41 on Monday, knocked in a triple with five seconds left to push Zamboanga within 70-71. After a must-foul, John Uduba then split his charities for the final count.

Zamboanga got 13 points and three assists from Renzo Subido; 11 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals from Jaycee Marcelino; and 10 points from Galanza, who, however, missed a 3-pointer and committed a passing error in the homestretch.

The MPBL playoffs resume on Wednesday, October 23, with the Game 3 decider between South Cotabato and Binan Tatak Gel in their South quarterfinal series, which is tied at 1-1. 

Play starts at 7 p.m. at the Alone Sports Arena in Binan, Laguna, with the winner forging a best-of-three semifinal tussle with the waiting Batangas.

