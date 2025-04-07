WMPBL: Lady Sailors still alive; Tigresses, Aguilas, Perlas enter semis

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Navy kept its campaign alive, while University of Santo Tomas, Pilipinas Aguilas and Discovery Perlas secured semifinal spots in the 2025 Women’s Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Invitational Tournament, Sunday at the New Era Gym in Quezon City.

Pool B third seed Navy, a team backed by Kalos PH and Go for Gold, lived to fight another day, disarming second-ranked Galeries Tower with a 56-43 victory in the league supported by Manny Pacquiao, Sen. Francis Tolentino and the MPBL Party-list.

Despite a slow fourth quarter that saw them just score three points in total, the Lady Sailors did just enough to set up a winner-take-all quarterfinals match-up against the Skyrisers, which will take place on Wednesday.

Afril Bernardino did almost everything just to keep Navy alive, pouring 16 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, five steals and three blocks; while Andrea Tongco and Janelle Mendoza chipped in 13 and 10 points, respectively.

For Galeries, Pringle Fabruada had 14 points and four boards, while Ambie Almazan had a double-double of 13 points and 13 rebounds to go along with four steals.

On the other hand, Pool B top seed UST opened the jam-packed quadruple-header with a 63-54 win over fourth-ranked New Zealand-Bluefire to secure its seat in the semis behind the monster effort of center Oma Onianwa.

The Nigerian center also scored six straight points in a crucial 9-0 run, helping the UST extend its four-point lead to 13, 59-46, with under five minutes remaining — a blow that effectively took the wind out of the Valkyries.

Kent Pastrana added nine points and 11 rebounds on top of three assists; while Agatha Bron scattered seven points, two rebounds, three assists and four steals in the win.

“Of course happy na nanalo. It’s a good win pero I know there’s still a lot of things to improve so marami. Yes, happy na nanalo pero not satisfied yet kasi alam ko marami pang kailangang i-improve both on the technical side saka sa pagdating sa effort,” said Growling Tigresses head coach Ged Austria.

“Pero pagdating sa panalo, a win is a win. We want to advance kaagad which is nagawa naman namin. Everything else, maco-correct naman sa susunod,” he added.

Over at the other side, Camille Claro paced New Zealand-Bluefire with 15 points and four assists, while Snow Peñaranda had 14 points and nine rebounds in a losing cause.

Meanwhile, Pool A top seed Discovery and second-placed Pilipinas Aguilas set up a semifinal showdown in the tourney, which is supported by sponsors Uratex, Discovery Suites, Red Dynasty, Gotobox, Gerry’s Grill, Prettiest, Team Graphitee, Evo Performance Helmets, Ryzen Helmets, Katinko, Dorayd, Sogo Hotel, Global Bosny Manufacturing and Bavin.

The Aguilas used a balanced offensive strike, with 14 players contributing to the scoreboard, to dismantle third-ranked Far Eastern University, 78-49, and secure a spot in the semifinals.

Cheska Apag finished with 10 points, five rebounds, and three assists for the Pilipinas Aguilas, while Kem Adeshina also came up with 10 markers and six boards.

On the other hand, Yvette Villanueva paced the Lady Tamaraws with 13 points and 10 boards, while Mary Julienne Manguiat and Maxene Dela Torre managed 10 points each.

In the nightcap, the Perlas dominated Cavite-TOL, 93-58, to complete the semis cast in Pool B.

Discovery saw five players finish in double figures, led by Raiza Palmera-Dy, who tallied 14 points to go along with four assists and four steals.

Lovejoy Candelario stepped up with 13 points and eight rebounds, while AJ Gloriani added 12, Angel Anies chipped in 11, and Allana Lim contributed 10 for the Perlas.

For the Lady Patriots, Luisa San Juan dropped 21 points on four triples, but it was not enough as the team bowed out of the quarterfinals.

The scores:

First game



UST 63 – Onianwa 21, Pastrana 9, Bron 7, Santos 6, Soriano 6, Pescador 5, Danganan 4, Relliquette 3, Maglupay 2, Sierba 0, Serrano 0, Ambos 0.



New Zealand-Bluefire 54 – Claro 15, Peñaranda 14, Villamor 7, Castillo 6, Sario 4, Sunga 4, Tchuido 2, Torres 2, Calang 0, Mendoza 0, Binaohan 0.



Quarterscores: 14-19, 27-33, 49-44, 63-54



Second game



Pilipinas Aguilas 78 – Apag 10, Adeshina 10, Prado 9, Etang 7, Limbago 7, Cabinbin 6, Cac 6, Pana 5, Ramos 4, Meniano 4, Padilla 3, Escotido 3, Omopia 2, Guytingco 2.



FEU 49 – Villanueva 13, Manguiat 10, Dela Torre 10, Nagma 4, Salvani 3, Patio 3, Lopez 2, Pasilang 2, Pagteilan 2, Espanol 0, Ong 0.



Quarterscores: 32-11, 52-26, 69-39, 78-49



Third game



Navy 56 – Bernardino 16, Tongco 13, Mendoza 10, Antiquera 6, Borja 4, Cas 3, Miranda 3, Ong 1, Seño 0, De Castro 0, Lomogda 0, Mateo 0, Mercado 0, Brillante 0.



Galeries Tower 43 – Fabruada 14, Almazan 13, Resultay 9, Canuto 5, Ramos 2, Vacalaeres 0, Buendia 0, Sandel 0, Paig 0, Manzanares 0, Bernardo 0, Ronquillo 0, Kone 0.



Quarterscores: 17-7, 37-26, 53-30, 56-43



Fourth game



Discovery 93 – Palmera-Dy 14, Candelario 13, Gloriani 12, Anies 11, Lim 10, Ferrer 9, Galicia 6, Sambile 5, Borja 5, Layug 4, Peñaflor 4.



Cavite-TOL 58 – San Juan 21, Jimenez 10, Casinillo 5, Lepardo 5, Pacia 4, Magalong 3, Paraiso 2, Hawkins 2, Reyes 2, Gonato 2, Zschomack 2, Flores 0, Caringal 0, Del Prado 0, Natural 0.



Quarterscores: 23-14, 48-23, 73-35, 93-58