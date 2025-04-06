^

Lady Tamaraws trounce Maroons to boost semis hopes

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 6, 2025 | 4:44pm
THe FEU Lady Tamaraws celebrate a point during their UAAP Season 87 women's volleyball matchup with the UP Fighting maroons Sunday at the Big Dome.
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines -- The Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws fended off the gritty University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons in four sets, 25-21, 25-16, 14-25, 26-24, in their UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball clash Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Lady Tamaraws’ win gave them a firm grip on a Final Four spot, rising to 7-4, tied with the University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses.

This also pushed UP down to the fifth spot with a 5-6 win-loss record.

Faida Bakanke led the charge for FEU with 20 points on 17 attacks and three blocks. Gerz Petallo and Chen Tagaod had 14 markers apiece.

The Morayta-based squad looked primed to have a straight-sets win after grabbing the first two sets easily.

But a huge third set by UP turned things around and tipped the momentum firmly on their side.

UP led by four, 20-16, in the fourth set, before Bakanke erupted and anchored four straight points to tie things up at 20.

An Irah Jaboneta off-the-block attack snapped the run, but three straight points by FEU gave the winning team a 23-21 lead.

UP was able to tie things up at 24 to force the extended fourth set, but an attack error by Kianne Olango, as well as a block by Tin Ubaldo on Joan Monares, sealed the deal.

Ellarina had nine points, while Ubaldo tossed up 17 excellent sets to go with five points.

Olango, Jaboneta and Monares each had 13 markers for UP. Nina Ytang added 11.

In men’s play, the Far Eastern University secured the first Final Four spot after squeaking past the Fighting Maroons in five sets, 25-19, 25-21, 20-25, 29-31, 15-12.

After absorbing their first loss in the season in their last game, the Tamaraws vented their ire on the Fighting Maroons.

Dryx Saavedra waxed hot with 29 points on 28 attacks and a service ace. Mikko Espartero backstopped with 16 points on 12 attacks, three blocks and an ace, while Lirick Mendoza and Doula Ndongola had 15 markers apiece.

FEU led two sets to none and was about to get the sweep.

But UP dug deep and forced the fifth set after securing both the third and fourth sets.

And with the fifth set tied at 10, Olayei Raheem and an error by Espartero gave the FIghting maroons a 12-10 lead.

FEU though clawed out of that hole, thanks to hits by Charles Absin, Mendoza and Saavedra.

Espartero’s attack and block point, then, iced the match.

The Tamaraws rose to a 10-1 record this season, with them firmly on the top of the standings.

UP dropped to 3-8 as the squad bowed out of Final Four contention.

In the second match, National University made quick work of the Adamson Soaring Falcons, 25-17, 25-16, 25-15.

Buds Buddin had 16 points for the Bulldogs while Leo Aringo Jr. chipped in 12.

Joel Menor tallied seven points for Adamson, while Mark Paulino and Leo Coguimbal had six each.

NU rose to 9-2 in the season, while the Falcons dropped to 2-9.

