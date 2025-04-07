^

World ranking points up for grabs in JPGT golf tilt

Philstar.com
April 7, 2025 | 12:01pm
MANILA, Philippines — A new era of opportunity dawns for the country’s brightest young golf talents as they vie in the 2025 season of the Junior Philippine Golf Tour (JPGT), where world amateur ranking points are now at stake.

The milestone edition unfolds Tuesday, April 8, at the Eagle Ridge Golf and Country Club in Gen. Trias, Cavite, as junior golfers across the Luzon region locked in on a bigger goal — earning valuable points in the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR).

Now officially recognized as a WAGR-counting event, the JPGT has grown into more than just a local proving ground. For players, it's a gateway to international acclaim and a chance to measure up against the best on a global stage.

The expanded 15-leg tour, launched by ICTSI in 2023 and organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc., will be capped by the novel North vs South Elite Finals from September 30 to October 2 at The Country Club.

The tournament now adopts a streamlined format with three age divisions: 7-10, 11-14, and 15-18, designed to sharpen competition and showcase talent at every level.

This season features a star-studded cast of Junior World-bound golfers, all laser-focused on collecting WAGR points. Among the headliners in the boys’ 15-18 division are Shinichi Suzuki and Charles Serdenia, who are also set to compete in the annual San Diego event this July. They’ll battle fellow elite players such as Alonso Espartero, Alonso Corpus, John Paul Agustin, Jr. and Kristoffer Nadales in a bid to boost their global standing.

Over on the girls’ side, top-ranked Precious Zaragosa and Tiffany Bernardino will spearhead the 15-18 bracket, eyeing both titles and crucial ranking points against contenders like Rafa Anciano and Jada Santiago.

The 11-14 division promises equally fierce competition with the Sarines twins, Lisa and Mona, leading the charge. They’re also Junior World qualifiers and will be challenged by talents like Arielle Espartero and Eliana Dumalaog. In the boys’ group, Vito Sarines, who is also priming up for the Junior World, and Race Manhit headline a strong field, all gunning for a breakout performance that could elevate their international ranking.

Even the youngest golfers in the 7-10 category have their sights set on the WAGR. Rising stars like Venus delos Santos and Mavis Espedido (girls) and Jesus Yambao and Zoji Edoc (boys) are among those embracing the challenge early, eager to leave their mark.

With WAGR points on the line, every swing, putt and finish matters more than ever. The JPGT's recognition by the WAGR not only boosts its prestige but gives Filipino junior golfers a structured, high-stakes environment to launch their careers toward the global scene.

To ensure balanced regional representation, the series is split into North and VisMin legs, with players only allowed to compete in the region tied to their residence or birthplace. The North Series continues at Sherwood Hills on April 22-24 and Splendido Taal from April 28-30.

The VisMin leg opens in Cebu on May 5-7, followed by events in Negros Occidental and Bacolod later in May.

