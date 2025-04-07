Cool Smashers, Angels begin PVL finals hostilities

Games Tuesday

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

4 p.m. - Akari vs Choco Mucho (Battle for Third)

6:30 p.m. - Creamline vs Petro Gazz (Finals)

MANILA, Philippines — Creamline eyes a record five-peat feat and an 11th Premier Volleyball League title overall, while Petro Gazz shoots for its third crown and first All-Filipino Conference championship when they collide Tuesday at the start of their best-of-three title showdown at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Cool Smashers should be the prohibitive favorites after having made the finale for a seventh straight time and 15th in the last 16 conferences overall — both league marks — when they face the Angels at 6:30 p.m.

“I think Creamline has the slight edge in terms of chemistry,” said Meneses moments after the Cool Smashers made it this far following a 25-19, 25-15, 25-15 thrashing of the Choco Mucho Flying Titans Tuesday at the Big Dome.

But the separation between the two shouldn’t be that wide considering that the Angels made it to the finals first after sweeping the single-round robin semis in three matches, including that emphatic 25-23, 25-22, 21-25, 25-16 win over the dynastic champions last March 29.

Hunger will also be a key role for Petro Gazz, winner of two Reinforced Conference titles but never one outside it, as it will aim for a breakthrough All-Filipino Conference after coming close to winning one before falling to the same foe in Creamline two years ago.

"It's really different when it's the All-Filipino," said Petro Gazz star Myla Pablo, who was part of the last championship by the franchise three years ago. "In the Reinforced Conference, the focus is on the import, but here, everyone contributes and works together as a team."

For battle-scarred setter Chie Saet, they would shoot for nothing but the crown.

"We’re extremely happy because every team dreams of becoming a champion," said Saet, who was a vital cog to Petro Gazz’s sensational ascent this conference.

"We really worked hard for this. We sacrificed a lot. That’s why now, we’ll find a way — we’re going to finish what we started,” she added.

Meanwhile, Akari and Choco Mucho take on each other in the battle for third spot, which will also be in a best-of-three affair.

Game 2 is set Thursday also at the Big Dome while a decider, if necessary, is Saturday at the PhilSports Arena in San Juan.