Lady Spikers rout Lady Warriors to tighten grip on second place

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 5, 2025 | 6:06pm
La Salle's Angel Canino (12) tries to power one in over the UE Lady Warriors in their UAAP Season 87 women's volleyball tussle Saturday at the Big Dome.
MANILA, Philippines -- The La Salle Lady Spikers tightened their hold on the second spot of the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball tournament after sweeping the still-winless University of the East Lady Warriors, 25-22, 25-13, 25-23, Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

With three elimination round games remaining, La Salle rose to 8-3 in the season, giving htem the inside track to the twice-to-beat advantage ahead of the University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses, who are holding a 7-4 record.

Angel Canino top-scored for the Lady Spikers with 16 points on 12 attacks, three blocks and a service ace. Shevana Laput added 14.

After getting an easy second-set win, La Salle looked primed to have another easy victory in the third set after going up by five, 12-7.

But the Lady Warriors unleashed an 8-3 run, tying things up at 15-all after a Laput service error.

UE stuck around, tying things up at 21-all after an attack error by Laput.

But a block by Canino on Van Bangayan, followed by a double-contact error by Ecalla, gave the Lady Spikers a 23-21 lead.

A Laput error pushed UE to within one, 22-23, but a Canino kill put the Taft-based squad to the match point, 24-22.

An off-speed hit off the combination play by Khy Cepada kept the Recto-based team into it, but a Laput down-the-line kill put UE out of its misery.

Amie Provido had nine points on five attacks, two blocks and two service aces, while Jillian Santos had a breakout game with six points, all attacks.

Bangayan spearheaded the Lady Warriors with 13 points while Cepada had 11.

“Siguro po yung term na nagpi-peak medyo papunta na po tayo doon. Paunti-unti, inaaral pa rin namin at ng team, lalo na si coach Ramil, kung ano pa yung pwede naming ilabas sa mga susunod na laro,” said La Salle assistant coach Kerth Melliza.

La Salle will be back in action next Sunday as they face University of the Philippines. UE, meanwhile, will collide with National University on Wednesday.

