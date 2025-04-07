^

MPL PH Season 15 playoff cast almost complete

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
April 7, 2025 | 11:32am
MANILA, Philippines — Three more teams booked playoff slots as Week 6 of the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines Season 15 concluded over the weekend.

Opening the week, defending champion ONIC Philippines secured a playoff spot after sweeping Team Falcons Philippines and stretching its win streak to an impressive six matches.

Team Falcons PH, on the other hand, was able to salvage its weekend by sweeping Twisted Minds to also enter the playoffs.

Ending a five-season playoff absence, TNC Pro Team advanced over the weekend after losing to Twisted Minds, 0-2. But due to Team Liquid Philippines' 2-0 victory over Smart Omega, the Phoenix Army were guaranteed a ticket to the playoffs as the remaining three teams — Twisted Minds, AP Bren and Smart Omega — are no longer able to catch up points wise.

At the end of Week 6, Team Liquid Philippines remained on top of the standings with 10 points after sweeping its matches against AP Bren and Smart Omega. Not far behind is Aurora, which easily dispatched AP Bren, 2-0, to end the week at nine points; while ONIC Philippines and Team Falcons PH both have seven points.

TNC Pro Team sits comfortably at five points while Twisted Minds sees a jump from last place to sixth as it secured its second week of the season at the expense of the Phoenix Army.

AP Bren and Smart Omega are both in danger of seeing elimination as they both only have a point each.

The regular season will see a two-week break for the Snapdragon Mobile Masters as well as the upcoming observance of Holy Week. The league will return on April 25 with Twisted Minds versus Smart Omega at 5 p.m., followed by Team Falcons PH against TNC at 7:30 p.m.

ESPORTS

GAMING

MOBILE LEGENDS
