Lady Falcons stun Lady Bulldogs to keep semis hopes alive

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 6, 2025 | 8:16pm
Adamson Lady Falcons celebrate after grabbing the four-set win over the NU Lady Bulldogs Sunday at the Big Dome.
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines -- The Adamson Lady Falcons scored a massive upset in the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball tournament, taming the Alyssa Solomon-less National University Lady Bulldogs, 25-23, 15-25, 28-26, 25-22, Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Adamson thus breathed life into its dimming Final Four hopes and stayed alive with a 4-7 win-loss record. The Bulldogs, on the other hand, dropped to 9-2.

Shai Nitura exploded for another offensive outburst with 32 points on 30 attacks and two blocks, to go with 10 digs and six excellent receptions. Frances Mordi and Mayang Nuique had eight points apiece.

After digging deep in the third set to grab the 2-1 set lead, Adamson pulled away late in the third frame.

The fourth set was tied at 15-all, but the Lady Falcons, led by Mordi, took charge.

A drop by Mordi gave Adamson a 23-20 lead, but NU took back the point.

A service error by Erin Pangilinan, though, pushed the Lady Bulldogs to the brink, 21-24.

A Bella Belen off-the-block attack cut the lead to two, 22-24, but a Mordi off-the-block hit sealed the deal.

“We praise and thank God for the win kasi kapag will ni Lord no one can stop. I’m very proud sa mga bata ngayon kasi una pa lang pagsalang pa lang nila unang point pa lang alam ko na na maglalaro sila na gusto nilang manalo sa game na ito,” Lady Falcons head coach JP Yude told reporters after the two-hour, 22-minute battle.

Jen Villegas and Eloi Dote had five points apiece for the San Marcelino-based squad.

Belen flexed her muscles with 19 points for NU, to go with 21 excellent receptions and nine excellent digs. Vange Alinsug added 16 points while Chams Maaya had 12. Pangilinan and Arah Panique had 10 markers apiece.

NU will try to bounce back against the still-winless University of the East Lady Warriors, while Adamson will look to stay alive against the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws next Saturday.

ADAMSON LADY FALCONS

NU LADY BULLDOGS

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
