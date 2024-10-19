^

Archers pummel Falcons to book UAAP semis berth

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
October 19, 2024 | 6:58pm
Most Valuable Player race leader Kevin Quiambao top-scored with 17 points laced by six rebounds and three assists in only 24 minutes of play as the Archers leaped to a league-best 9-1 slate.
MANILA, Philippines — Reigning champion La Salle punched the first ticket to the Final Four with a 70-45 mastery of Adamson as Ateneo spoiled University of Santo Tomas’ homestand, 67-64, in the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament Saturday at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.

The Arches rained their arrows on the Falcons with a 17-2 rally in the second period and never looked back en route to a repeat blowout win after an 82-52 triumph in the first-round.

La Salle, which also drew 11 points from Joshua David as well as eight each from Henry Agunanne and Raven Gonzales, could only get to five losses to secure a semifinal spot with five teams already having six defeats.

“These young men did what they’re supposed to do and that’s competing with one of the best programs with coach Nash Racela there,” said coach Topex Robinson in La Salle’s sixth straight win, including three in a row in the perfect second round so far.

“But we still have a lot of work to do (despite making it to the Final Four).”

The Archers did more than competing though, declawing the Falcons all game by limiting them to less than 15 points in each quarter. 

La Salle made the biggest turnaround in the second period, where it transformed a slim 25-20 cushion to a 42-22 gap at the break. And it was all Archers from there.

Earlier, Andrew Bongo scored 14 points, Ian Espinosa had 11 while Shawn Tuano and skipper Chris Koon fired 10 apiece in the Blue Eagles’ second straight win to stay in the thick of the Final Four race.

Ateneo’s win forged a three-way tie at 3-6 with Adamson and Far Eastern University for fifth spot, maintaining a striking distance from UST (4-6) for the coveted place inside the Final Four with five games to go.

“I don’t know when was the last time in the UAAP you had to play a road game. It was a mystery to us why that happened but it did and what it required of us was to really gut it out. I think this was one of the gutsiest wins we’ve had in a few years,” said Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin. 

The Tigers, once with a winning record at 4-3, absorbed their third straight defeat to lose steam albeit they’re still clinging to safe position despite the efforts of Nic Cabañero (18) and Christian Manaytay (11).

Cedrick Manzano was the lone twin-digit scorer for the Falcons with 14. 

The scores:

First Game

Ateneo 67 – Bongo 14, Espinosa 11, Koon 10, Tuano 10, Balogun 0, Bahay 8, Porter 3, Quitevis 2, Lazaro 0, Espina 0, Edu 0.

UST 64 – Cabanero 18, Manaytay 11, Padrigao 8, Estacio 8, Paranada 6, Laure 6, Crisostomo 5, Robinson 2, Llemit 0, Acido 0, Danting 0, Mahmood 0.

Quarterscores: 17-8, 33-25, 48-41, 67-64.

Second Game

La Salle 70 – Quiambao 17, David 11, Gonzales 8, Agunanne 8, Austria 6, Gollena 5, Dungo 3, Konov 3, I. Phillips 3, M. Phillips 2, Macalalag 2, Alian 2, Ramiro 0, Marasigan 0, Rubico 0. 

Adamson 45 – Manzano 14, Fransman 8, Erolon 5, Ramos 4, Ojarikre 3, Anabo 3, Montebon 2, Mantua 2, Yerro 2, Ignacio 2, Calisay 0, Ronzone 0, Alexander 0, Barasi 0, Dignadice 0, Barcelona 0.

Quarterscores: 17-11, 42-22, 59-36, 70-45.

ARCHERS

GREEN ARCHERS

KEVIN QUIAMBAO

LA SALLE

UAAP
