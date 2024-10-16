^

Beermen rout Gin Kings to tie PBA semis series at 2-2

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 16, 2024 | 10:14pm
June Mar Fajardo (15)
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- All evened up.

The San Miguel Beermen drubbed Barangay Ginebra in Game 4, 131-121, to tie the PBA Governors’ Cup semifinals at two games apiece Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Beermen thwarted a 49-point performance from Justin Brownlee to avoid a 1-3 hole.

June Mar Fajardo flexed his might inside with 29 points, 16 rebounds and three assists on a 12-of-15 clip from the field. EJ Anosike backstopped with a double-double of his own with 27 points and 11 rebounds.

The Gin Kings trailed by double digits in the second quarter but stormed back and cut the lead to just one, 61-62, in the third frame.

They were able to keep in step in the next minutes, after a 3-pointer by Stephen Holt made it a 64-66 deficit with 9:18 remaining in the quarter.

But a 13-2 run by the Beermen broke the game wide open as they regained a 10-point lead, 79-69, after a pair of free throws by EJ Anosike.

This brought the game firmly on the side of the Beermen, who maintained the double digit lead through the finish line.

Brownlee and Nards Pinto tried to bring the Gin Kings back, 95-106, but timely shots by Terrence Romeo and Don Trollano kept Ginebra at bay.

San Miguel's lead grew to as much as 20 points, 122-102, after a Romeo layup with 5:19 to go.

The Gin Kings tried to claw their way out of the huge deficit, but came a little too late.

“I just challenged them in yesterday’s practice, that we just have to come out strong, bring a lot of effort and energy so that we will have a great chance of winning this game, and they responded very well,” San Miguel head coach Jorge Gallent said.

CJ Perez added 20 markers for San Miguel, to go with seven dimes, six boards, two steals and a block. Marcio Lassiter and Trollano chipped in 15, while Romeo had 14.

Aside from his 49-point explosion, Brownlee also had nine rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block but had a game-worst +- of -19.

Holt added 17 markers, followed by Scottie Thompson’s 15 for Ginebra.

Both teams will try to move a win away from bagging the series as they battle on Friday, 5 p.m., at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

