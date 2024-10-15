Grand parade to usher in JGFP Inter-School golf tourney

Participating teams in the finals of last year’s Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines (JGFP) Inter-School.

MANILA, Philippines — More than 500 young golfers from a record-setting 40 schools are expected to join a grand parade of teams for the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines Inter-School competition set Saturday, October 19, at the Makati Coliseum.

This is the first time that the parade of teams will occur in a big venue like the newly renovated coliseum as the event normally happens in golf courses, according to JGFP president Oliver Gan. Veteran sportscaster Patricia Bermudez-Hizon will be handling the production, which includes live streaming of the event.

“We’re excited because normally we do it on golf courses, but now it will be different. We want to really highlight the players, the teams. So it’s going to be fun, it’s going to be a memorable one,” said Gan, who has invited JGFP “godfather” Rep. Mikey Arroyo to be the guest speaker, with Makati City Mayor Abby Binay and Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste as the special guests.

The Inter-School started last month and teams have played at least two rounds. Current leaders are Homeschool Global and Immaculate Conception Academy (ICA) in Lower School; Xavier San Juan and Paref Woodrose in Middle School; Xavier San Juan and Ateneo de Manila in Junior High School; De La Salle Zobel and Beacon Academy in Senior High.

ICA also leads with Everest Academy Manila in the developmental category for Middle School, while Xavier San Juan and South Ridge are in a close fight in JHS, and British School Manila and Xavier San Juan in SHS.

Also participating in the event are Keys School Manila, Xavier Nuvali, Assumption San Lorenzo, La Salle Green Hills, MGC New Life Academy, Miriam College, Poveda, Assumption Antipolo, St. Jude Catholic School, Brent International School, Connesa Academy Lipa City, International School Manila, Abba’s Orchard Montessori School, Makati Hope Christian School, Ruther E. Esconde School of Multiple Intelligence Inc. Cavite, Learning Link Academy, San Juan Nepomuceno School Inc., Letran Calamba, Paref Northfield, Maria Montessori Children’s School Foundation Inc., Coral na Bato, Mother Goose Special School, Las Pinas National High School, Mary Help Christian College, OB Montessori Las Pinas, Reedley School, Manila Japanese School, Gat Andres Bonifacio High School, Westfield International High School and St. Paul College Pasig.

The format will have the top three teams per division advancing to the March 8-9 National Finals at Summit Point and Mt. Malarayat. Also advancing are the top three individual players whose team are not in the finals.

There will also be one team and player per bracket from the Visayas-Mindanao that is also ongoing with its tournament, which is presented by Superkit and Full Swing, and backed by Bossen, Malayan Insurance, Hanabishi LTA Foundation, Islandwide Corporation, JS Gaisano and Subic Bay Golf Club.

The ongoing JGFP inter-school has partnered with various courses nationwide, including Eagle Ridge Golf and Country Club, Riviera Sports and Country Club, Royale Tagaytay Country Club, Cattle Creek Golf and Country Club, Club Intramuros Golf Course, Sherwood Hills Golf Club, Caliraya Springs Golf Club, Summit Point Golf and Country Club, and Mt. Malarayat Golf and Country Club, Britanikka Golf, Pueblo de Oro Golf. Rancho Palos Verdes Golf Club, Apo Golf Club, Canyon Woods Golf, Dakak Golf Club, Mimosa Plus Golf, Baguio Country Club and Subic Bay International Golf.