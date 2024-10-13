Azkals wallop Hong Kong, set up Asia 7s finals vs Japan

In this September 3, 2014 file photo, Misagh Bahadoran (top) of the Philippines vies for the ball with Chen Yi Wei of Taiwan during their knock-out football game of the Peace invitational tournament.

SHAH ALAM, Malaysia – Ten years after last contending for a coveted international football crown, the Philippine Azkals are hunting for gold in the game of seven-a-side.

Continuing their unbeaten charge from group play, the Azkals walloped semifinal rival Hong Kong on wet conditions Saturday at the EV Arena, 6-1, to get a crack at the Asia 7s diadem against powerhouse Japan.

The Azkals admit it will take a herculean effort to defeat the Japanese and go all the way this time after previously settling for the silver medal as an 11-a-side crew back in 2014 in the AFC Challenge Cup in Maldives. They dropped a 0-1 loss to Palestine in the Last Dance then.

“It’s going to be a tough game so we’re going to have to go out and give it our all,” said scoring ace Mark Hartmann.

“All their players (Japanese) have played in 7s before and a lot of us are first-timers. But I back my teammates and I think we really have a good team and we stand a good chance.”

Coach Hamed Hajimehdi shared Hartmann’s confidence.

“We have a plan for Japan,” said the Iranian mentor. “I think individually, 1v1, we have a chance.”

Hartmann and company warmed up for the massive challenge against Japan with a five-goal pounding of HK. The Japanese took care of business in the F4 against host Malaysia, 3-0.

Hartmann struck thrice (sixth, 12th and 32nd) while Nano Amita shot a brace and Daisuke Sato, back after suspension from a red card in group play, scored the opening goal to seal the finals-clinching win over Hong Kong.