^

Sports

Beermen edge FiberXers for semis berth vs Gin Kings

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 6, 2024 | 10:58pm
Beermen edge FiberXers for semis berth vs Gin Kings
San Miguel's June Mar Fajardo came up big for the Beermen.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines — The San Miguel Beermen punched the last ticket to the PBA Governors’ Cup semifinals after quelling the gritty Converge FiberXers, 109-105, in a heated Game 5 affair Sunday night at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

The Beermen set a date with Barangay Ginebra in the best-of-seven semifinal series after denying a reverse sweep by the FiberXers.

Eight-time PBA Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo powered in a massive double-double of 40 points and 24 rebounds, to go with four assists and a steal.

The game was tied at 89-all at the opening seconds of the final frame.

Converge, then, unleashed a 10-2 run capped by an Alec Stockton 3-pointer to go up by eight, 99-91.

San Miguel countered with 10 unanswered points capped by a Fajardo layup to take the lead, 101-99.

This was answered by a 3-pointer by Alex Cabagnot, before EJ Anosike and Marcio Lassiter took the lead back for good, 106-102, with less than three minutes to go.

The FiberXers tried to go back, but the Beermen had answer after answer in every run that was unleashed.

A split from the line by Fajardo with about 37 seconds remaining put them up by four, 105-109.

On the other end, Cabagnot had a costly turnover that brought the ball back to the side of San Miguel.

Jericho Cruz was then fouled, but he missed both freebies, giving the FiberXers a window of opportunity.

Cabagnot was able to grab the rebound, and the ball went to the hands of Schonny Winston, who hoisted it up from beyond the 4-point line.

It was short, and Cabagnot grabbed the board, but the rock was stolen by Cruz as the Beermen secured the victory.

Anosike had a double-double of 23 points and 10 rebounds, but he had six turnovers and a +- of -5. CJ Perez added 10 markers and nine dimes.

Jalen Jones carried the scoring load for Converge with 29 points, 17 rebounds and two steals. Stockton added 22 markers and eight dimes, while Bryan Santos had 16.

The game became heated in the fourth quarter as Terrence Romeo was called for a technical foul and a flagrant foul on Stockton. 

About a minute before, Converge was also called for a technical foul. 

The semifinals will tip off on Wednesday, with the San Miguel-Ginebra clash set at 5:00 p.m. The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters and the TNT Tropang Giga will face each other at 7:30 p.m.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

CONVERGE

PBA

SAN MIGUEL BEERMEN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Painters best Hotshots to enter PBA semis vs Tropang Giga

Painters best Hotshots to enter PBA semis vs Tropang Giga

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters are off to the next round of the PBA Governors’ Cup after pulling away late against...
Sports
fbtw
Bulldogs clip hapless Eagles to snap losing streak

Bulldogs clip hapless Eagles to snap losing streak

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The National University Bulldogs weathered a late 3-point barrage and held on against the Ateneo Blue Eagles, 78-68, to get...
Sports
fbtw
Tigresses repel Lady Tamaraws for 3rd straight win

Tigresses repel Lady Tamaraws for 3rd straight win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigresses finished the first round of the UAAP Season 87 women’s basketball tournament...
Sports
fbtw
Tigers stymie Tamaraws to end skid

Tigers stymie Tamaraws to end skid

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers withstood a furious charge by the Far Eastern University Tamaraws, 83-72, to...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs thwart Blue Eagles to stay unscathed

Lady Bulldogs thwart Blue Eagles to stay unscathed

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The National University Lady Bulldogs remained unblemished in the UAAP Season 87 women’s basketball tournament after...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sinner bucks fatigue, gets past Etcheverry

Sinner bucks fatigue, gets past Etcheverry

4 minutes ago
World No. 1 Jannik Sinner said he needed a day off after pushing through his tiredness to come from a set down and beat Argentina’s...
Sports
fbtw
Tigresses chalk up second straight win

Tigresses chalk up second straight win

By John Bryan Ulanday | 4 minutes ago
Untiring Santo Tomas walloped Mapua, 25-17, 25-17, 25-20, to stay perfect in the 2024 Shakey’s Super League Collegiate...
Sports
fbtw
Intense battle seen in ICTSI Iloilo Challenge

Intense battle seen in ICTSI Iloilo Challenge

4 minutes ago
In a rare gathering of top talents, Princess Superal, Pauline del Rosario, Chanelle Avaricio, Daniella Uy and Marvi Monsalve...
Sports
fbtw
San Juan blasts Rizal; Caloocan nips Manila

San Juan blasts Rizal; Caloocan nips Manila

4 minutes ago
San Juan shifted to high gear in the last three quarters and blasted Rizal Xentromall, 79-64, on Saturday in the opener of...
Sports
fbtw

Endless waiting

By Bill Velasco | 4 minutes ago
The fortunate ones get to play the sport that they love until time and injury force them out of it.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with