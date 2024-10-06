Beermen edge FiberXers for semis berth vs Gin Kings

San Miguel's June Mar Fajardo came up big for the Beermen.

MANILA, Philippines — The San Miguel Beermen punched the last ticket to the PBA Governors’ Cup semifinals after quelling the gritty Converge FiberXers, 109-105, in a heated Game 5 affair Sunday night at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

The Beermen set a date with Barangay Ginebra in the best-of-seven semifinal series after denying a reverse sweep by the FiberXers.

Eight-time PBA Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo powered in a massive double-double of 40 points and 24 rebounds, to go with four assists and a steal.

The game was tied at 89-all at the opening seconds of the final frame.

Converge, then, unleashed a 10-2 run capped by an Alec Stockton 3-pointer to go up by eight, 99-91.

San Miguel countered with 10 unanswered points capped by a Fajardo layup to take the lead, 101-99.

This was answered by a 3-pointer by Alex Cabagnot, before EJ Anosike and Marcio Lassiter took the lead back for good, 106-102, with less than three minutes to go.

The FiberXers tried to go back, but the Beermen had answer after answer in every run that was unleashed.

A split from the line by Fajardo with about 37 seconds remaining put them up by four, 105-109.

On the other end, Cabagnot had a costly turnover that brought the ball back to the side of San Miguel.

Jericho Cruz was then fouled, but he missed both freebies, giving the FiberXers a window of opportunity.

Cabagnot was able to grab the rebound, and the ball went to the hands of Schonny Winston, who hoisted it up from beyond the 4-point line.

It was short, and Cabagnot grabbed the board, but the rock was stolen by Cruz as the Beermen secured the victory.

Anosike had a double-double of 23 points and 10 rebounds, but he had six turnovers and a +- of -5. CJ Perez added 10 markers and nine dimes.

Jalen Jones carried the scoring load for Converge with 29 points, 17 rebounds and two steals. Stockton added 22 markers and eight dimes, while Bryan Santos had 16.

The game became heated in the fourth quarter as Terrence Romeo was called for a technical foul and a flagrant foul on Stockton.

About a minute before, Converge was also called for a technical foul.

The semifinals will tip off on Wednesday, with the San Miguel-Ginebra clash set at 5:00 p.m. The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters and the TNT Tropang Giga will face each other at 7:30 p.m.