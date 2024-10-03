Alarcon steps up for Cagulangan-less Maroons

Harold Alarcon top-scored for UP with 16 points.

MANILA, Philippines – Harold Alarcon took over the leadership role in the absence of JD Cagulangan in UP’s 81-70 victory over University of Santo Tomas in the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Alarcon shone with his midrange game, going 7-of-14 from the field, as the Fighting Maroons gained momentum in the second half to repel the Growling Tigers.

He finished with 16 points — hitting 2-of-4 3-pointers — three assists as the 6-0 UP moved a game away from sweeping the first round of the elims.

Alarcon stressed the need to step up.

“[Mindset] ko lang kahapon sa practice na wala yung isa sa mga important players namin, iniisip ko lang yung paano ako makakapag-contribute sa team,” Alarcon told Philstar.com, noting the absence of de facto leader Cagulangan, who was sidelined due to health reasons.

“Kanina parang ayun nga nakakahit ako ng open shots, all about naman sa team namin, for example, wala yung isa kanina, so we all stepped up,” added Alarcon.

Alarcon also emphasized the need for adjustments in their openers as the Maroons trailed throughout first half.

“Need namin i-adjust yung mga start namin nakita naman sa mga previous games, so makikita din naman namin yun during sa viewing namin,” he said.

The Maroons will go for a first-round sweep when they face defending champion La Salle Green on at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, October 6, at the Mall of Asia Arena. – Brent Sagre, intern