Baseball, EASL up for discussion at PSA Forum

Philstar.com
September 30, 2024 | 3:39pm
MANILA, Philippines – It’s all about baseball and basketball as the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum resumes its weekly session on Tuesday, October 1, at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

The Philippine baseball team competing in the XIV East Asia Baseball Cup will share centerstage with the East Asia Super League Home and Away Season 2 in the 10:30 a.m. public sports program.

The baseball session will be led by Philippine Amateur Baseball Association (PABA) President Chito Loyzaga, Secretary-General Pepe Munoz, PABA Director of Baseball for Team Philippines and head coach, along with players Clarence Caasalan and Agon De Vera as they talk about their campaign in the October 29 to November 4 tournament to be held in Clark, Pampanga.

Meanwhile, the EASL side will have CEO Henry Kerins and VP Business Development and Head of Philippines Banjo Albano to discuss the second season of the regional meet set to kick off on October 2 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Forum is presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, Smart/PLDT and the country’s 24/7 app ArenaPlus. 

Livestreamed via the PSA Facebook fb.com/PhilippineSportswritersAssociation, the session is also aired on a delayed basis over Radyo Pilipinas 2 and shared on its official Facebook page Radyo Pilipinas 2 sports. 

EASL

PSA FORUM
