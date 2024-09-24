^

Sports

Trillo, staff share Dalupan Trophy

The Philippine Star
September 24, 2024 | 12:00am
Trillo, staff share Dalupan Trophy
The Bolts bagged their first PBA championship in franchise history behind a six-game upset of the favored San Miguel Beermen during the Philippine Cup finals — in what the team referred to as a “collective effort of its entire coaching staff.”
STAR / Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines — For the first time ever, an entire coaching staff will be recognized with the highest honor during the PBA Press Corps Awards Night.

The Meralco coaching staff is the recipient of the Baby Dalupan Coach of the Year award as the men and women who regularly cover the PBA beat celebrate the 30th edition of their annual awards tonight at the Novotel Manila Araneta City.

Mentor Luigi Trillo, active consultant Nenad Vucinic, and deputies Gene Afable, Reynel Hugnatan and Sandro Soriano, along with consultant Norman Black, are the men behind the bench of the Meralco Bolts.

Trillo was a previous recipient of the honor named after the “Maestro” of Philippine basketball coaching, Virgilio “Baby” Dalupan, during the 2012-13 season when he steered the fabled Alaska franchise to its last PBA championship during the Commissioner’s Cup.

Members of the Dalupan clan will be on hand during the event presented by Cignal, to personally award the trophy to the Meralco coaching staff.

