Meralco coaching staff to be feted at PBA Press Corps Awards

The Bolts bagged their first PBA championship in franchise history behind a six-game upset of the favored San Miguel Beermen during the Philippine Cup finals — in what the team referred to as a “collective effort of its entire coaching staff.”

MANILA, Philippines – For the first time ever, an entire coaching staff will be recognized with the highest honor in the PBA Press Corps Awards Night.

The Meralco coaching staff is the recipient of the Baby Dalupan Coach of the Year award as the men and women who regularly cover the PBA beat celebrate the 30th edition of their annual awards on Tuesday at the Novotel Manila Araneta City.

Mentor Luigi Trillo, active consultant Nenad Vucinic, and deputies Gene Afable, Reynel Hugnatan and Sandro Soriano, along with consultant Norman Black, are the men behind the bench of the Meralco Bolts.

Trillo was a previous recipient of the honor named after the ‘Maestro’ of Philippine basketball coaching Virgilio ‘Baby’ Dalupan, during the 2012-13 season when he steered the fabled Alaska franchise to its last PBA championship during the Commissioner’s Cup.

Members of the Dalupan clan will be on hand during the event presented by Cignal, to personally award the Dalupan trophy to the Meralco coaching staff.

Former PBA Commissioner and Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) Executive Director Renauld ‘Sonny’ Barrios serves as the special guest of honor and keynote speaker as he joins the entire Press Corps led by its president Vladi Eduarte of the Abante Group of Publishing, in toasting the top achievers of Season 48.

Part of the honor roll include San Miguel Corporation (SMC) Sports Director Alfrancis Chua (Danny Floro Executive of the Year), Robert Jaworski Sr (Lifetime Achievement Award), Gilas Pilipinas coach Tim Cone (President’s Award), Cliff Hodge (Defensive Player of the Year), Ian Sangalang and LA Tenorio (Comeback Player of the Year), and Bong Quinto (Mr. Quality Minutes).

Other awardees include Robert Bolick (Scoring Champion), June Mar Fajardo (Order of Merit), the All-Rookie Team of Stephen Holt, Adrian Nocum, Cade Flores, Kenneth Tuffin, and Kemark Carino, along with representatives from Meralco and San Miguel for the Game of the Season.

Citations will also be given to Hazel Ancheta and Ma. Corazon Perez of the PBA office for their help and support to the Press Corps through the years, and the MagBeerPagRain team for winning the revived Raffy Japa Cup.