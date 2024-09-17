Maroons collide with Bulldogs, seek share of lead

Games Wednesday

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

11:30 a.m. – FEU vs UE (Women)

1:30 p.m. – NU vs UP (Women)

4:30 p.m. – FEU vs UE (Men)

6:30 p.m. – NU vs UP (Men)

MANILA, Philippines – In an arms race with reigning champion and last season finals' foe La Salle, host University of the Philippines wants no less than a piece of leadership with a crucial outing against the crippled but still dangerous National University in the second week of the UAAP Season 87.

And UP sports a pretty chance to achieve the mission, looming as a heavy favorite at 6:30 p.m. at the Smart Araneta Coliseum against NU (1-1) without foreign student-athlete Mo Diassana following his ACL injury in the opening weekend. Winless Far Eastern University (0-2) and University of the East (0-2) then clash at 4:30 p.m.

UP took care of its first two assignments last week though still trailing behind La Salle, which gained an early leeway following a 3-0 start as both teams primed up for an expected finals rematch after an epic duel last season for Season 86 crown.

But the Maroons are not keen on getting ahead, taking it slowly but surely especially after a bumpy outing against the winless UE before grinding out an 81-71 win.

“Every game there’s a sense of urgency. You lose one game and it could change your fate,” said UP deputy Christian Luanzon, who spoke on behalf of head coach Goldwin Monteverde.

“With NU and coach Jeff (Napa), alam naman nating laging palaban yung team niya, whether he has an import or not, obviously, we have to match their intensity or even surpass that. Hopefully, we can give them a good fight and the result will favor us.”

Coming in without an import, the Bulldogs vowed to give the Maroons a run for their own money on the heels of a 62-60 comeback win against FEU after showing their contender capability by nearly upsetting the Green Archers in a tough 78-75 loss on MVP Kevin Quiambao's game-winner.

Against the Maroons, the Bulldogs are determined to ride on their coattails to snatch one in the end.

“We have to rely on ourselves, that’s No. 1. ‘Yun ang magiging battlecry namin this season para least makanakaw kami ng mga panalo. Mabigat na kalaban ang UP so hindi kami pwedeng mag-start flat tulad ng sa FEU,” vowed Napa, whose wards had to claw back from 17 points down to score breakthrough win.