MPL PH: Fnatic ONIC PH, Falcons AP.Bren enter playoffs

MANILA, Philippines – Top seeds Fnatic ONIC Philippines and Falcons AP.Bren have secured playoff spots in the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines Season 14.

With just six out of eight teams moving on to the next round of the season, Fnatic ONIC Philippines extended its winning streak to 9-0 after sweeping Team Liquid Philippines and Blacklist International over the weekend to remain the top seed with nine points and take the first playoffs spot.

For its part, Falcons AP.Bren survived a three-game series for both TNC Pro Team and Aurora to sit at 7-2, strengthening its hold on second place and securing the second playoffs spot.

Smart Omega bounced back from its loss the previous season with back-to-back wins over Blacklist International and Aurora to climb to third place with six points.

Meanwhile, Aurora and Team Liquid Philippines suffered losses in Week 5 to remain at five and four points, respectively, while RSG Philippines snapped its losing streak at the expense of TNC Pro Team to remain just above elimination with three points.

Blacklist International and TNC Pro Team are still at the bottom of the pack. Another loss for both teams could mean early elimination with just three weeks left of the regular season.

The regular season continues Friday, September 20, at 5 p.m., with Blacklist International versus Falcons AP.Bren followed by Team Liquid Philippines versus Aurora.