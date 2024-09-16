International volleyball body recognizes Marcos

FIVB general secretary Fabio Azevedo (right) thanks President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. (left) along with son Vinnie and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and PNVF president Ramon Tats Suzara (extreme right) during the PH to Serve — a concert at the Malacañang Palace — which marks the start of the one-year countdown to the Men’s World Volleyball Championship.

MANILA, Philippines – The volleyball international community headed by the FIVB on Sunday expressed gratitude to President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. for the Philippines’ commitment to host next year’s Men’s World Volleyball Championship.

After being entertained by variety of performers, singers and dancers at the Kalayaan Grounds at Malacañang Palace, FIVB general director Fabio Azevedo gifted President Marcos with a painting from Olympian artist Slaven Dizdarevic.

Azevedo was then joined by Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) President Ramon “Tats” Suzara on the stage with First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and presidential son Vinnie.

“It was fantastic to see how committed your President is in promoting volleyball sports. It’s fantastic also to see the volleyball euphoria in the Philippines. So, we are looking forward to drawing more exciting events,” Fabio said.

The visual art painted with the use of a volleyball ball by an Olympian decathlete from Slovakia, according to Fabio.

The President hosted the “PH to Serve” — a concert for the one-year countdown to the hosting of the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship 2025 — featuring the World Championships of Performing Arts Team Philippines at the Kalayaan Grounds in Malacañang Palace.

“It is really unbelievable, and I did not expect this concert for the World Championship. We never expect this. The commitment and the effort of the government are extraordinary. We would like to thank the First Lady, Vinnie, and the President for this,” Suzara said.

“Amazing journey at the start of the men’s world championship and the FIVB was surprised with the concert.”

The Alas Pilipinas men’s team bannered by Kim Malabunga, Rwenzmel Taguibolos, Lloyd Josafat, Josh Ybañez, Louie Ramirez, Bryan Bagunas, EJ Casaña, Noel Kampton, Joshua Umandal, Jade Disquitado, Frederick Calado, Adrian Villados, Michaelo Buddin, Joshua Retamar, JP Bugaoan, JennGerard Diao, Leo Ordiales, Marck Espejo and Vincent Patrick Lorenzo was introduced at the stage along with their coaches.

The Alas Pilipinas women’s team also attended the concert together with their coaches.

Sen. and PNVF Chairman Emeritus Alan Peter Cayetano, senators Juan Miguel Zubiri and Sherwin Gatchalian, and other government cabinet appointees were also present.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, Bienvenido Laguesma of the Department of Labor and Employment, Maria Esperanza Christina Frasco of the Department of Tourism and Amenah Pangandaman of the Department of Budget and Management were among those who graced the event.