La Salle, Ateneo rekindle old rivalry

MANILA, Philippines — Different status, same rivalry.

Regardless of their records, unbeaten champion La Salle and winless nemesis Ateneo turn another page to their fabled rivalry in an early collision in UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball today at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Hostilities fire off at 6:30 p.m. for Round 1 of the Blue-Green rivalry with the Archers wanting no single inch of let-up in a title defense bid after a roaring 2-0 start in the opening weekend.

The wards of Topex Robinson were pushed to the limit by National U in their debut, 78-75, before flexing their might against Adamson, 82-52. Ateneo is up next for the taking, but not without a challenge.

“We always remind ourselves that the important game as always is the game in front of us. It just so happens it’s Ateneo. That’s the thing we’re gonna focus on,” said Robinson, who will lean on MVP Kevin Quiambao anew to headline their 3-0 bid atop the standings early in the first round.

Ateneo stumbled to a 0-2 start for the first time in the era of the great Tab Baldwin. It’s also the Eagles’ first winless start since 2013 after their historic five-peat championship. On the heels of a 77-61 debut loss to another rival UP, the Eagles took a 74-64 defeat against the vastly-improved Santo Tomas Tigers, whom they have beaten for 17 straight games since 2015.

Meanwhile, National U (1-1) stormed back from 17 points down to frustrate Far Eastern U (0-2), 62-60, behind a balanced attack led by PJ Palacielo’s nine points.

The Bulldogs kept Sean Chambers winless (0-2) in his Philippine coaching debut for the Tamaraws.