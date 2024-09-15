^

Sports

La Salle, Ateneo rekindle old rivalry

John Bryan Ulanday - The Philippine Star
September 15, 2024 | 12:00am
La Salle, Ateneo rekindle old rivalry
Ateneo Blue Eagles
UAAP facebook page

MANILA, Philippines — Different status, same rivalry.

Regardless of their records, unbeaten champion La Salle and winless nemesis Ateneo turn another page to their fabled rivalry in an early collision in UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball today at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Hostilities fire off at 6:30 p.m. for Round 1 of the Blue-Green rivalry with the Archers wanting no single inch of let-up in a title defense bid after a roaring 2-0 start in the opening weekend.

The wards of Topex Robinson were pushed to the limit by National U in their debut, 78-75, before flexing their might against Adamson, 82-52. Ateneo is up next for the taking, but not without a challenge.

“We always remind ourselves that the important game as always is the game in front of us. It just so happens it’s Ateneo. That’s the thing we’re gonna focus on,” said Robinson, who will lean on MVP Kevin Quiambao anew to headline their 3-0 bid atop the standings early in the first round.

Ateneo stumbled to a 0-2 start for the first time in the era of the great Tab Baldwin. It’s also the Eagles’ first winless start since 2013 after their historic five-peat championship. On the heels of a 77-61 debut loss to another rival UP, the Eagles took a 74-64 defeat against the vastly-improved Santo Tomas Tigers, whom they have beaten for 17 straight games since 2015.

Meanwhile, National U (1-1) stormed back from 17 points down to frustrate Far Eastern U (0-2), 62-60, behind a balanced attack led by PJ Palacielo’s nine points.

The Bulldogs kept Sean Chambers winless (0-2) in his Philippine coaching debut for the Tamaraws.

vuukle comment

ATENEO

LA SALLE

UAAP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Yulo P10M richer after ICTSI reward

Yulo P10M richer after ICTSI reward

1 day ago
Carlos Yulo received another P10 million windfall this time from the International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI)...
Sports
fbtw
Rising fighter Rosas Jr. takes on Chinese foe in UFC 306

Rising fighter Rosas Jr. takes on Chinese foe in UFC 306

By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
Raul Rosas Jr. may be fighting in the preliminary cards of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) at the moment, but make...
Sports
fbtw
Singson finishes strong, trails by 6 in China

Singson finishes strong, trails by 6 in China

By Jan Veran | 1 day ago
Mafy Singson birdied the last two holes at the front to save a one-under-par 71, trailing early leader Yuai Ji after 18 holes...
Sports
fbtw
Cone laments Isaac Go going down with injury in Ginebra win

Cone laments Isaac Go going down with injury in Ginebra win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
“Bittersweet.”
Sports
fbtw
A pair of sweeps for Philippines chessers

A pair of sweeps for Philippines chessers

By Joey Villar | 2 days ago
There was really no surprise when the Philippines had trouble-free opening round victories over Aruba in the men’s division...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Cagulangan, Maroons repel Red Warriors for share of lead

Cagulangan, Maroons repel Red Warriors for share of lead

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
JD Cagulangan waxed hot from deep to help the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons thwart a comeback attempt by...
Sports
fbtw
Bolts thwart Batang Pier to boost quarters hopes

Bolts thwart Batang Pier to boost quarters hopes

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
The Meralco Bolts zapped the injury-struck NorthPort Batang Pier, 114-104, to strengthen their bid for the quarterfinals in...
Sports
fbtw
Bulldogs rally, nip Tamaraws to enter win column

Bulldogs rally, nip Tamaraws to enter win column

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
The National University Bulldogs came from 13 points down in the fourth quarter and completed a furious rally against the...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs, Fighting Maroons triumph

Lady Bulldogs, Fighting Maroons triumph

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
The National University Lady Bulldogs and University of the Philippines drubbed their respective opponents in the UAAP Season...
Sports
fbtw
Cristiano Ronaldo 1st person to reach billion social media followers

Cristiano Ronaldo 1st person to reach billion social media followers

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 hours ago
Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo made history as the first person to reach a billion followers on social media...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with