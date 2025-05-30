6 share US Women's Open lead as Saso, Malixi, Ardina struggle

Rianne Malixi of the Philippines hits her tee shot on the fourth hole prior to the US Women's Open presented by Ally 2025 at Erin Hills Golf Course on May 27, 2025 in Erin, Wisconsin.

MANILA, Philippines -- The opening round of the 2025 US Women’s Open delivered early thrills, unexpected struggles, and a crowded leaderboard as six players, led by American Angel Yin, surged ahead of the elite pack on a tough, wind-swept Erin Hills course in Erin, Wisconsin Thursday (Friday Manila time).

Yin capped her day with a clutch birdie putt on the par-5 18th, carding a four-under 68 to join Korea’s A Lim Kim and Jin Hee Im, Japan’s Rio Takeda, Spain’s Julia Lopez Ramirez and fellow American Yealimi Noh at the top of the leaderboard in the $12-million major championship.

Each of the six co-leaders navigated the challenging layout in their own way, with some stringing together steady rounds and others rallying late. They hold a one-shot advantage over a formidable chasing pack that includes Japan’s Chisato Iwai, Youmin Hwang, Yui Kawamoto, Switzerland’s Chiara Tamburlini, and Nasa Hataoka – all tied at 69.

Another group of notable names stood just two shots off the lead at 70, including Hinako Shibuno, Maja Stark, Pajaree Anannarukarn, Mao Saigo, Gaby Lopez, Shiho Kuwaki and Jiwon Jeon. The narrow margins promise a tense second round as players jostle for position heading into the weekend.

However, it was a frustrating day for many of the tournament’s top-ranked stars.

World No. 1 Nelly Korda, teeing off late, couldn’t find her rhythm for most of the round but salvaged a solid finish. She narrowly missed an eagle putt on the final hole to end with an even-par 72. Despite an early bogey on No. 3, she closed strongly and joined a large group tied for 34th, including World No. 3 Lydia Ko, In Gee Chun, Allisen Corpuz, Ariya Jutanugarn, Hannah Green, Charley Hull, Sweden’s Ingrid Lindblad, and top-ranked amateur Lottie Woad.

World No. 2 Jeeno Thitikul struggled from the start, falling to four-over through six holes. She never fully recovered, finishing with a 75 and placing herself in danger of missing the cut, which currently stood at one-over.

Defending champion Yuka Saso, meanwhile, had a rollercoaster round. The 2021 and 2024 US Women’s Open winner faltered early with bogeys on Nos. 13 and 14. She bounced back briefly with birdies on the 17th and 1st but stumbled again with dropped shots on Nos. 3 and 5 for a 74. Though two-over, the Fil-Japanese star remained within reach of the cut and is expected to mount a strong comeback on Friday.

Saso’s fellow Filipinas, Rianne Malixi and Dottie Ardina, faced even steeper challenges.

Malixi, the reigning US Girls’ Junior and US Women’s Amateur champion, showed early promise when she birdied her opening hole (No. 10) while paired with Saso and Ko.

But momentum slipped away quickly as she bogeyed the 12th, double bogeyed the 15th, and suffered another double on No. 17. She compounded her woes with three more bogeys on the front side to finish with a disappointing 79.

Ardina’s struggles were more severe. Playing in the day’s first group, she bogeyed the par-5 first hole and continued to drop shots on Nos. 4, 6 and 8. A double bogey on the par-3 ninth left her with a front-nine 42.

She managed no recovery on the back nine, carding a 39 for an 81 – placing her near the bottom of the 156-player field, ahead only of amateur Lauren Nguyen, who posted an 86.

As the second round looms, the leaderboard remains wide open, with six tied at the top and numerous top-tier players in pursuit. For Saso, Malixi and Ardina, Friday presents both a challenge and an opportunity – one to recover, regroup and make a statement on one of golf’s biggest stages.