No-quit Knicks put Haliburton on chokehold

Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers shoots the ball against Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks during the first quarter in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at the Madison Square Garden on May 29, 2025 in New York City.

NEW YORK, United States — Two nights after Tyrese Haliburton’s one-of-a-kind performance that fueled the Indiana Pacers’ Game 4 win to go up 3-1 in the Eastern Conference Finals, he was a no-show in Game 5.

The New York Knicks sent the series back to Indiana with a wire-to-wire 111-94 win Thursday night (Friday Manila time) at the Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks’ defense held Haliburton to a series-low eight points on seven shots. Haliburton was a minus-23 in 32 minutes.

It was a stark contrast to his triple-double (32 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds) with zero-turnover performance in the Pacers’ 130-121 win in Game 4 in Indiana.

“Rough night for me,” Haliburton admitted after the loss that cut their series lead to 3-2. “I’ve got to be better in setting the tone, getting downhill. I didn’t do a great job with that.”

Despite the loss, the Pacers are still in control of the series. But the pressure begins to weigh on the Pacers, who need to close out the series in Game 6 or they go back here for Game 7 in front of a raucous Knicks crowd.

Haliburton vowed to be better and watch the film, though he had already seen some of the Knicks’ adjustments up close.

“There were some different things they did defensively. But for the most part, I think their base stuff was the same. They picked up the pressure a little bit.”

Mikal Bridges picked up Haliburton full court while Jalen Brunson came to help before the switch that threw off the Pacers’ star point guard.

“I’ll be better in Game 6,” Haliburton vowed. “I’ll watch the film and learn from it, like I always try to do, and be prepared for Game 6. Kudos to them. They played better than us today.”

Alder Almo is a former senior sportswriter for Philstar.com and NBA.com Philippines. He is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey, and writes for US-based publication Heavy.com.