^

Sports

No-quit Knicks put Haliburton on chokehold

Alder Almo - Philstar.com
May 30, 2025 | 4:06pm
No-quit Knicks put Haliburton on chokehold
Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers shoots the ball against Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks during the first quarter in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at the Madison Square Garden on May 29, 2025 in New York City.
Sarah Stier / Getty Images / AFP

NEW YORK, United States — Two nights after Tyrese Haliburton’s one-of-a-kind performance that fueled the Indiana Pacers’ Game 4 win to go up 3-1 in the Eastern Conference Finals, he was a no-show in Game 5. 

The New York Knicks sent the series back to Indiana with a wire-to-wire 111-94 win Thursday night (Friday Manila time) at the Madison Square Garden. 

The Knicks’ defense held Haliburton to a series-low eight points on seven shots. Haliburton was a minus-23 in 32 minutes.

It was a stark contrast to his triple-double (32 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds) with zero-turnover performance in the Pacers’ 130-121 win in Game 4 in Indiana. 

“Rough night for me,” Haliburton admitted after the loss that cut their series lead to 3-2. “I’ve got to be better in setting the tone, getting downhill. I didn’t do a great job with that.”

Despite the loss, the Pacers are still in control of the series. But the pressure begins to weigh on the Pacers, who need to close out the series in Game 6 or they go back here for Game 7 in front of a raucous Knicks crowd. 

Online sportsbook Bovada, which offers Bovada promo codes, has the Pacers as -3.5 favorites to win in Game 6 on Saturday (Sunday Manila time). 

Haliburton vowed to be better and watch the film, though he had already seen some of the Knicks’ adjustments up close. 

“There were some different things they did defensively. But for the most part, I think their base stuff was the same. They picked up the pressure a little bit.”

Mikal Bridges picked up Haliburton full court while Jalen Brunson came to help before the switch that threw off the Pacers’ star point guard. 

“I’ll be better in Game 6,” Haliburton vowed. “I’ll watch the film and learn from it, like I always try to do, and be prepared for Game 6. Kudos to them. They played better than us today.”

 

--

Alder Almo is a former senior sportswriter for Philstar.com and NBA.com Philippines. He is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey, and writes for US-based publication Heavy.com.

INDIANA PACERS

NBA

NBA PLAYOFFS

PACERS

TYRESE HALIBURTON
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
JRU, EAC rule NCAA 3x3 hoops

JRU, EAC rule NCAA 3x3 hoops

By Joey Villar | 4 days ago
Jose Rizal University and Emilio Aguinaldo College pulled off nail-biting victories to emerge as NCAA Season 100 3x3 basketball...
Sports
fbtw
Boxer Munguia denies doping despite adverse test result

Boxer Munguia denies doping despite adverse test result

7 hours ago
Jaime Munguia insisted he has "always been a clean athlete" as it emerged the Mexican boxer tested positive for...
Sports
fbtw
Manny&rsquo;s induction to proceed

Manny’s induction to proceed

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
It’s a rule to be retired for at least three years before a fighter is eligible for nomination to the International...
Sports
fbtw
Fighting Maroons wax hot from deep, rout Red Warriors

Fighting Maroons wax hot from deep, rout Red Warriors

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
University of the Philippines heated up from rainbow country in the second half to blow out the University of the East Red...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas boys destroy Malaysia to enter SEABA U16 finals

Gilas boys destroy Malaysia to enter SEABA U16 finals

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
The Gilas Pilipinas boys are heading to the championship round of the FIBA U16 Asia Cup SEABA Qualifiers undefeated after...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Tambalque, Anciano cop JPGT Caliraya golf titles

Tambalque, Anciano cop JPGT Caliraya golf titles

3 hours ago
Patrick Tambalque turned the final round of the ICTSI Caliraya Springs Junior PGT Championship into a virtual coronation,...
Sports
fbtw
6 share US Women's Open lead as Saso, Malixi, Ardina struggle

6 share US Women's Open lead as Saso, Malixi, Ardina struggle

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
The opening round of the 2025 US Women’s Open delivered early thrills, unexpected struggles, and a crowded leaderboard...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Zamboanga stretches win streak to seven; Pampanga, Caloocan down foes

MPBL: Zamboanga stretches win streak to seven; Pampanga, Caloocan down foes

6 hours ago
Zamboanga SiKat overpowered Davao Occidental, 88-66, on Thursday to rev up its drive in the Manny Pacquiao presents 1xBet-MPBL...
Sports
fbtw
Brunson, Towns take charge as Knicks stay alive vs Pacers

Brunson, Towns take charge as Knicks stay alive vs Pacers

6 hours ago
Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns combined for 56 points as the New York Knicks kept their NBA playoff campaign alive with...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with