Garra clinches seventh swimming gold as NCR defends Palarong Pambansa crown

NCR's Sophia Rose Garra cruises to her seventh gold medal to go 7/7 in the 2025 Palarong Pambansa swimming competition at the Ferdinand E. Marcos Memorial Stadium aquatics center here.

LAOAG CITY, Philippines – A drizzle of rain on a glitter of gold.

At the tail-end of a sweltering summer weather up North for the entire week was a rare downpour that served as a poetic coronation for NCR tanker Sophia Rose Garra, who netted her seventh gold medal for a splashing sweep as the Big City zeroed in on a runaway title defense in the 2025 Palarong Pambansa Friday here.

Scorching hot all week long on a relentless sail at the Ferdinand E. Marcos Memorial Stadium aquatics center, a cool symphony of the sea she was at the finish line by docking nicely in the 50m freestyle with 28.99 seconds for her seventh tiara.

Garra, a 12-year-old prodigy from La Salle-Araneta in Malabon, went 7/7 in her events, including two new meet records to tie her teammate Titus Rafael Sia of Xavier School San Juan as the most bemedaled athlete in the 65th edition of the country’s premier scholastic competition.

Her 50m freestyle conquest sealed NCR’s 100th gold medal (with 65 silvers and 44 bronzes), virtually clinching its 18th straight Palaro overall championship and just awaiting the results of team sports for its total harvest in one of the games’ most dominant showings.

CALABARZON (39-61-55) and Western Visayas (36-44-44) are still trailing big time at second and third, respectively, with only a few gold medals at stake in football, softball, sepak takraw, futsal and tennis.

But the Palaro glory belonged to Garra, who stamped a masterclass in the elementary girls’ 200m freestyle, 100m backstroke, 200m individual medley, 100m freestyle, 4x50 medley relay, 4x50 freestyle relay then the 50m freestyle.

From those, Garra (1:07.61) reset her own record of 1:08.50 in the 100m backstroke she had in 2024 Cebu Palaro and also erased the 2:33.12 mark of NCR’s Michaela Jasmine Mojdeh in the 200m individual medley in 2018 Vigan games with 2:31.41.

Yet, all she wanted were more records — more than just golds — as her stepping stone to a transition to the tougher secondary girls in next year’s Palaro, organized by the Department of Education and the Philippine Sports Commission, in Agusan del Sur.

“Sobrang saya po kasi goal ko naman po talaga mag-seven golds ngayong Palaro. Gusto ko po sana mas maraming records na ma-break kasi 4 po ‘yung target (100m and 200m) ko kasi ‘yun po talaga tine-training ko papunta ng Palaro,” said Garra, who improved on her five-gold, two-silver feats in Cebu last year.

Garra finished what Sia, with also seven golds and three records, started for NCR as both swimmers lived up to the lofty billing of the Ilocos Norte hosting featuring no less than the Ilocano Shark and the first Filipino Olympic medalist Teofilo Yldefonso.

Yldefonso, also the first Southeast Asian medalist at the Summer Games with two bronze medals, is fittingly serving as the silhouette on this year’s official logo of Palaro hosted by Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Marcos Manotoc and Laoag City Mayor Michael Marcos Keon.

“My ultimate dream is to become an Olympian. That’s the only mindset I have from last year, ‘yung training ko is still the same,” said Sia, who ruled the 200m freestyle, 100m backstroke, 100m freestyle, 400m freestyle, 50m backstroke, 4x50 medley relay and 4x50 freestyle relay.

The two were joined by bemedalled NCR tankers Patricia Mae Santor (5) and Ryian Zach Danzel Belen (4) as the quartet alone made up for 23 gold medals from NCR’s century haul to lead the way.

Other bemedaled athletes included Davao Region’s Bhenz Rudolf Owen Semilla (6) of dancesport, NCR’s Arman Hernandez Jr. (5) and Central Luzon’s Sheena Jillianne Ty (5) of gymnastics, Central Visayas’ Naina Dominique Tagle (5) of archery while over 40 athletes won two or more gold medals.

Meanwhile, Davao Region (Ateneo de Davao) spoiled the Cinderella run of NCR tormentor Western Visayas (St. Roberts International Academy of Iloilo), 67-51, to become the newest champion of centerpiece secondary boys’ basketball for the first time ever.