Arvin triple-double fuels Batang Pier past Dyip

NorthPort’s Cade Flores drives to the basket against Terrafirma’s Stanley Pringle and Tommy Olivario, with Batang Pier Arvin Tolentino looking on.

MANILA, Philippines — Ten days removed from firing a career-high score of 51 points, NorthPort’s Arvin Tolentino carved another personal milestone by netting his first triple-double in the PBA.

And with Tolentino’s 23-point, 11-rebound, 10-assist brilliance setting the tone, the Batang Pier routed the struggling Terrafirma Dyip, 133-107, to snap a two-game slide in the Governors’ Cup Group A elims last night at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

As they repeated their 112-93 rout of the Dyip in the first round, the Batang Pier jacked up their record to 3-3 and drew level with idle Magnolia at third.

“I’ve been leading the team in scoring in the last few conferences and I know ‘yun din ang tinitignan ng ibang teams. So I have to be mature enough to recognize that,” said Tolentino, who was joined in the press room on this historic night by his two-year-old daughter Olivia.

“Iyung teammates ko, they’re capable (offensively) also so I just have to involve them. Then sa rebounds, just making extra efforts under the boards,” he added.

Tolentino issued six of his assists in the first 12 minutes of play, which helped NorthPort storm to a 33-11 tear. The 22-point tear marked the biggest margin since Alaska led TNT after the first quarter, 35-13, in a 125-96 romp back in the 2018 Governors’ Cup elims.

From there, Tolentino and Co. went on to lead by as many as 28 at 69-41 in the third before finishing 26 ahead of the Dyip, who fell to their sixth straight setback.

Later, TNT got back at Round 1 tormentor Converge, 98-91, for a third straight win and joint Group A lead with Meralco at 5-1. The FiberXers, who stole a 96-95 squeaker in their initial meeting, slipped to 2-4.