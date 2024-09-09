^

Sports

Arvin triple-double fuels Batang Pier past Dyip

Olmin Leyba - The Philippine Star
September 9, 2024 | 12:00am
Arvin triple-double fuels Batang Pier past Dyip
NorthPort’s Cade Flores drives to the basket against Terrafirma’s Stanley Pringle and Tommy Olivario, with Batang Pier Arvin Tolentino looking on.

MANILA, Philippines — Ten days removed from firing a career-high score of 51 points, NorthPort’s Arvin Tolentino carved another personal milestone by netting his first triple-double in the PBA.

And with Tolentino’s 23-point, 11-rebound, 10-assist brilliance setting the tone, the Batang Pier routed the struggling Terrafirma Dyip, 133-107, to snap a two-game slide in the Governors’ Cup Group A elims last night at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

As they repeated their 112-93 rout of the Dyip in the first round, the Batang Pier jacked up their record to 3-3 and drew level with idle Magnolia at third.

“I’ve been leading the team in scoring in the last few conferences and I know ‘yun din ang tinitignan ng ibang teams. So I have to be mature enough to recognize that,” said Tolentino, who was joined in the press room on this historic night by his two-year-old daughter Olivia.

“Iyung teammates ko, they’re capable (offensively) also so I just have to involve them. Then sa rebounds, just making extra efforts under the boards,” he added.

Tolentino issued six of his assists in the first 12 minutes of play, which helped NorthPort storm to a 33-11 tear. The 22-point tear marked the biggest margin since Alaska led TNT after the first quarter, 35-13, in a 125-96 romp back in the 2018 Governors’ Cup elims.

From there, Tolentino and Co. went on to lead by as many as 28 at 69-41 in the third before finishing 26 ahead of the Dyip, who fell to their sixth straight setback.

Later, TNT got back at Round 1 tormentor Converge, 98-91, for a third straight win and joint Group A lead with Meralco at 5-1. The FiberXers, who stole a 96-95 squeaker in their initial meeting, slipped to 2-4.

vuukle comment

SPORTS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Otom reaches 50 meter butterfly final

Otom reaches 50 meter butterfly final

By Joey Villar | 2 days ago
The Philippines’ Angel Otom came through big in the heats in securing a seat in the final of the women’s 50-meter...
Sports
fbtw
Andaya, Hermosa reign supreme in historic 5150 Dapitan triathlon&nbsp;

Andaya, Hermosa reign supreme in historic 5150 Dapitan triathlon 

9 hours ago
Nicole Andaya and Matthew Hermosa delivered commanding performances to claim the overall championship in their respective...
Sports
fbtw
Zaragoza aims to bounce back at JPGT Sherwood

Zaragoza aims to bounce back at JPGT Sherwood

9 hours ago
Fresh off recovering from an injury, Precious Zaragosa aims for nothing less than a top finish in the final leg of the ICTSI...
Sports
fbtw
UP's Lopez works the crowd with in-game antics

UP's Lopez works the crowd with in-game antics

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 11 hours ago
"Just keeping the energy high.”
Sports
fbtw
Bolts down Hotshots for solo Group A lead

Bolts down Hotshots for solo Group A lead

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Meralco Bolts won their fourth straight game in the PBA Governors’ Cup as it zapped the import-less Magnolia Hotshots,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
HD Spikers foil Thai opponents

HD Spikers foil Thai opponents

By Joey Villar | 44 minutes ago
Cignal survived a feisty challenge put up by Est Cola of Thailand in the first two sets to hammer out a 25-23, 27-25, 25-12...
Sports
fbtw

Tigers rip Warriors; Falcons claw Tams

By John Bryan Ulanday | 44 minutes ago
Last season’s cellar-dweller Santo Tomas ushered in its revenge tour in style, mauling University of the East, 70-55, in the second day of the UAAP Season 87 opening weekend yesterday at the Smart Araneta...
Sports
fbtw
Andaya, Hermosa share 5150 Dapitan top honors

Andaya, Hermosa share 5150 Dapitan top honors

44 minutes ago
Nicole Andaya and Matthew Hermosa delivered overpowering performances to claim the overall championships in their respective...
Sports
fbtw

Abet Guidaben’s new life

By Bill Velasco | 44 minutes ago
In over 12 years, two-time PBA Most Valuable Player Abet Guidaben has never consented to any interviews.
Sports
fbtw
Tropang Giga repel FiberXers for share of Group A lead

Tropang Giga repel FiberXers for share of Group A lead

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
The TNT Tropang Giga fended off a furious rally by the Converge FiberXers and pulled away late to win their third straight...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with