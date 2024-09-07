^

FIA Motorsport Games set in Spain

The Philippine Star
September 7, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The third edition of the FIA Motorsport Games is set in Valencia, Spain on Oct. 23-27, and will unite athletes from around the globe competing in an unparalleled number of motorsport disciplines.

The multi-disciplinary event features 27 categories, including 11 new ones that allowed the FIA National Sporting Authorities (ASNs) to open the doors to rookie competitors.

In addition to Auto Slalom and Karting Slalom, the event will feature Karting Mini for racers aged 8-12 years for the first time, and is generating significant interest.

Other new categories include Truck Racing, Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Single Make GT, plus the Rally All-Stars with 10 categories like the Rally Gravel in Rally2, Rally4 and Historic Rally.

