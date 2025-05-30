Tambalque, Anciano cop JPGT Caliraya golf titles

With Caliraya Springs golf director Lemuel Jaet (left) and ICTSI Global Corporate PR manager Bambi Marfil (second from right) and and ICTSI Global Corporate PR director Joop Kalambakal (right), the top finishers in the premier division – (from second from left) Levonne Talion, Chloe Rada, Rafa Anciano, Patrick Tambalque and Kristoffer Nadales – pose during award ceremony.

CAVINTI, Laguna – Patrick Tambalque turned the final round of the ICTSI Caliraya Springs Junior PGT Championship into a virtual coronation, while Rafa Anciano staged a dramatic comeback to secure another crown in the 15-18 division of the premier junior golf series at the Caliraya Springs Golf Club here on Friday.

Holding a commanding six-stroke lead over Zachary Villaroman after 36 holes, Tambalque played with calculated precision in the final round. The Riviera Golf and Country Club standout made the most of his birdie opportunities but avoided unnecessary risks, closing out with a 70 spiked by two birdies in the last five holes for a eight-under 208 total and a dominant nine-stroke victory.

“It was a bit of a struggle on the front nine – I just wasn’t feeling it,” said Tambalque, who also triumphed in the Splendido Taal leg, the only other tournament he joined in the Luzon series.

“But I gained momentum after a birdie on No. 11. I started sinking a lot of solid putts from about one to two-pin lengths.”

Despite building a sizable lead, Tambalque, who is set to compete next week in a junior interclub tournament at his home course in Riviera, remained focused. “I wasn’t sure how things would turn out, even with the lead. I just kept my expectations in check and stuck to my game plan.”

Kristoffer Nadales delivered the round of the day under overcast skies, firing a bogey-free 66 to snatch runner-up honors in his first JPGT appearance with a 217 total at the well-maintained par-72 layout, voted as the best course in 2024. His late surge relegated Zachary Villaroman and John Paul Agustin Jr. to third and fourth with 75-219 and 75-224, respectively.

It was a sterling finish for 15-year-old Nadales, whose flawless final-day performance more than made up for his early struggles, where he carded 75 and 76 in the first two rounds.

Two birdies on the front nine hinted at what was to come, as Nadales ignited on the back nine – birdieing two of the first three holes. He then delivered back-to-back birdies starting at No. 15, nearly capping his round with a seventh birdie when a six-foot putt caught a rough patch and veered left at the last moment.

In the girls' division, Anciano showcased her resilience and competitive edge by overturning a four-shot deficit at the start of the final round. She began with a birdie on the first hole, immediately applying pressure on overnight leader Chloe Rada, who faltered with a bogey-double bogey-bogey start and never recovered.

That shaky opening for Rada allowed Anciano to surge ahead – a lead she never relinquished. The back-to-back winner at Sherwood Hills and Splendido Taal remained composed under pressure, even as Levonne Talion, the Eagle Ridge leg champion, attempted a late rally.

Anciano wound up with a 74 for a 54-hole total of 241, securing a three-shot victory over Talion, who carded a 78 for a 244. Rada, unable to recover from her early round implosion and further hurt by double bogeys on Nos. 7 and 12, slumped to an 86 and finished third at 249.

Tiffany Bernardino rounded out the top four with an 83 for a 252.

For Anciano, her victory this time around felt even more rewarding.

“Starting the round with a birdie was the best way to get going,” said Anciano. “Even though I was four shots behind, I knew I could make a comeback. I’ve played well on this course before, and I felt confident that my game – and all the work I’ve put into it – was ready to show.”

Anciano, who had bogeyed the first hole during the first two rounds that led to 85 and 82, said this win was especially meaningful.

“Winning for the third time feels amazing. I was really excited to play here at Caliraya Springs – it’s a beautiful course. To win here is very special,” she said. “I didn’t expect to play well, especially after feeling under the weather in the first round. But I managed to fight through it, and I’m really proud of myself for that.”

Tambalque and Anciano thus joined earlier winners Jacob Casuga and Mona Sarines (11-14 division), as well as Zach Guico and Winter Serapio (7-10 division), in the expanding roster of champions in the circuit launched by ICTSI in 2023 to provide young, aspiring golfers with a competitive platform to develop and showcase their talent.

With multiple victories in the Luzon series organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc., Tambalque and Anciano have virtually secured their spots in the JPGT Elite Junior Finals, where the top four players from each of the three age divisions will face off against the best from the Visayas-Mindanao leg in a highly anticipated North vs. South showdown, set for September 30 to October 2 at The Country Club in Laguna.

Both players also continue to gain valuable World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points, as the event remains sanctioned under the WAGR system, underscoring the high level of competition and the significance of their victories.