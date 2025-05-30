^

Sports

ONIC, Team Liquid stay on title hunt in MPL Philippines

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
May 30, 2025 | 10:46am
ONIC, Team Liquid stay on title hunt in MPL Philippines
In just two days of the playoffs, 20 games have already been played, with all teams not going down without a fight in their respective matchups.
MPL Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — The Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines continued to prove it is the top region in Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) as the second day of the Season 15 Playoffs saw both series once again heading into a fifth game decider.

In just two days of the playoffs, 20 games have already been played, with all teams not going down without a fight in their respective matchups. With Twisted Minds and TNC Pro Team eliminated on the first day, the playoffs were down to four teams — now under a double elimination format.

In a rematch of previous season's grand finals, ONIC Philippines continued its win streak since the regular season with a 3-2 victory against second seed Aurora.

Though the Super Family conceded the first game, they managed to take the lead after a dominant display in games two and three. Aurora forced a decider thanks to Jonard "Demonkite" Caranto on the Hayabusa, but Game 5 saw ONIC Philippines' jungler King "K1NGKONG" Perez take back control and secure a wipeout by the lord fight to send Aurora to the lower bracket.

In the other series of the day, Team Liquid Philippines completed a reverse sweep against Team Falcons Philippines to continue its campaign in the upper bracket.

After being down 0-2, Team Liquid Philippines bursted heroes and objectives in Game 3 for a quick victory. Still Team Liquid’s back against the wall, Game 4 was a seesaw for the lead between the two teams, with the Cavalry eventually forcing a deciding Game 5.

Though Team Falcons Philippines took control of the early game, timely plays by Alston "Sanji" Pabico with Luo Yi gave the Cavalry the advantage to take the series and push Team Falcons Philippines to the lower brackets.

The tournament continues Friday starting with the upper bracket finals between ONIC Philippines and Team Liquid Philippines at 3 p.m., followed by the lower bracket semifinals between Aurora and Team Falcons Philippines at 7 p.m.

ESPORTS

GAMING

MOBILE LEGENDS

MPL PHILIPPINES
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Manny&rsquo;s induction to proceed

Manny’s induction to proceed

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
It’s a rule to be retired for at least three years before a fighter is eligible for nomination to the International...
Sports
fbtw
JRU, EAC rule NCAA 3x3 hoops

JRU, EAC rule NCAA 3x3 hoops

By Joey Villar | 3 days ago
Jose Rizal University and Emilio Aguinaldo College pulled off nail-biting victories to emerge as NCAA Season 100 3x3 basketball...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas boys destroy Malaysia to enter SEABA U16 finals

Gilas boys destroy Malaysia to enter SEABA U16 finals

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 13 hours ago
The Gilas Pilipinas boys are heading to the championship round of the FIBA U16 Asia Cup SEABA Qualifiers undefeated after...
Sports
fbtw
Fighting Maroons wax hot from deep, rout Red Warriors

Fighting Maroons wax hot from deep, rout Red Warriors

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
University of the Philippines heated up from rainbow country in the second half to blow out the University of the East Red...
Sports
fbtw
Palarong Pambansa: Western Visayas barefoot runner spoils NCR sweep bid

Palarong Pambansa: Western Visayas barefoot runner spoils NCR sweep bid

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Western Visayas just put a dent on National Capital Region’s anticipated spotless coronation run, dealing two defeats...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ramirez strikes in Asian Jiu-jitsu Championships

Ramirez strikes in Asian Jiu-jitsu Championships

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Asian Games gold medalist Annie Ramirez saved the best for last, delivering the lone gold medal for the Philippines in the...
Sports
fbtw
Bolts, Kings dispute outright quarters entry

Bolts, Kings dispute outright quarters entry

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
At one point of the PBA Season 49 Philippine Cup eliminations, defending champion Meralco teetered on the brink with only...
Sports
fbtw
Contrasting triumphs for Casuga, Sarines

Contrasting triumphs for Casuga, Sarines

11 hours ago
Jacob Casuga staged a stunning frontside comeback, erasing a two-shot deficit over the final two holes to snatch a dramatic...
Sports
fbtw
Barefoot Iloilo bet foils NCR&rsquo;s sprint sweep bid

Barefoot Iloilo bet foils NCR’s sprint sweep bid

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Western Visayas put a dent on National Capital Region’s anticipated spotless coronation run, dealing the Big City stunning...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with