ONIC, Team Liquid stay on title hunt in MPL Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — The Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines continued to prove it is the top region in Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) as the second day of the Season 15 Playoffs saw both series once again heading into a fifth game decider.

In just two days of the playoffs, 20 games have already been played, with all teams not going down without a fight in their respective matchups. With Twisted Minds and TNC Pro Team eliminated on the first day, the playoffs were down to four teams — now under a double elimination format.

In a rematch of previous season's grand finals, ONIC Philippines continued its win streak since the regular season with a 3-2 victory against second seed Aurora.

Though the Super Family conceded the first game, they managed to take the lead after a dominant display in games two and three. Aurora forced a decider thanks to Jonard "Demonkite" Caranto on the Hayabusa, but Game 5 saw ONIC Philippines' jungler King "K1NGKONG" Perez take back control and secure a wipeout by the lord fight to send Aurora to the lower bracket.

In the other series of the day, Team Liquid Philippines completed a reverse sweep against Team Falcons Philippines to continue its campaign in the upper bracket.

After being down 0-2, Team Liquid Philippines bursted heroes and objectives in Game 3 for a quick victory. Still Team Liquid’s back against the wall, Game 4 was a seesaw for the lead between the two teams, with the Cavalry eventually forcing a deciding Game 5.

Though Team Falcons Philippines took control of the early game, timely plays by Alston "Sanji" Pabico with Luo Yi gave the Cavalry the advantage to take the series and push Team Falcons Philippines to the lower brackets.

The tournament continues Friday starting with the upper bracket finals between ONIC Philippines and Team Liquid Philippines at 3 p.m., followed by the lower bracket semifinals between Aurora and Team Falcons Philippines at 7 p.m.