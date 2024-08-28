^

Sports

Olsen Racela ecstatic to coach young but promising Perpetual squad

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
August 28, 2024 | 5:27pm
Olsen Racela ecstatic to coach young but promising Perpetual squad
Perpetual Help coach Olsen Racela
Facebook / Pinoyliga Cup

MANILA, Philippines – New head coach Olsen Racela brims with excitement and optimism when he debuts for the Perpetual Altas in the NCAA Season 100 on September 7 at the Mall of Asia Arena. 

Appointed at the helm of rebuilding Altas in January, Racela said hopes are high for his wards to be competitive and give the fancied NCAA bets a run for their own money despite a young squad. 

Ten rookies will join the only eight holdovers in the Perpetual program in a bid to spring some surprises in the historic centennial season of the country’s oldest collegiate league to be hosted by the Lyceum of the Philippines University. 

“I am very conservative because I'll take it one game at a time, compete in every possession, keep up with the opponent, hopefully steal a win in every game,” said Racela, currently an assistant for Ginebra in the PBA and former mentor of FEU in the UAAP. 

"I admit that, we are not on their list of teams to beat this season and some experts say, we are not too strong this season, but that's not a reason to not be competitive.”

Mark Gojo Cruz, Bryan Manuel, Axl Jon Manuel, Emman Pizarro, Markkian Danag, Axle Rose Javier, Justin Thompson, Bryle Mascariñas, Iñigo Montemayor and Ralph Cauguiran will be the neophyte but fearless charges of Racela. 

Guiding them are skipper Christian Pagaran along with Nathaniel Sevilla, John Cedrick Abis, Jearico Nuñez, John Paul Boral, Gelo Gelsano, Shawn Orgo and Richard Movida as Perpetual deals with the departure of Jielo Razon, Jasper Cuevas and Joey Barcuma.

Young, inexperienced and all, the Altas are ready to go — especially with the guidance of deputy mentor Richard del Rosario and assistant team manager Scottie Thompson, also part of Ginebra in the PBA as assistant coach and star player, respectively. 

The Las Piñas-based dribblers will also troop into the NCAA wars with unwavering resources from a bevy of backers led by F2 Logistics, Fins and Claws as well as World Balance. 

F2, which also committed support to juniors and women’s volleyball programs of Perpetual, recently signed an agreement led by CEO Efren Uy and Perpetual team manager Anton Tamayo. 

“Hopefully they gain the experience early-on and matured immediately in every game and will help immediately this season and in the seasons to come," Racela beamed.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

NCAA

OLSEN RACELA

PERPETUAL HELP ALTAS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eraserheads to perform in UAAP opener

Eraserheads to perform in UAAP opener

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
One of the most iconic standouts from host University of the Philippines will electrify the opening ceremony of the 87th Season...
Sports
fbtw
Samoilenko, Baron lift PLDT to semis

Samoilenko, Baron lift PLDT to semis

By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
In trouble, PLDT went to its tried and tested weapons up front – the two-headed dragon in Elena Samoilenko and Majoy...
Sports
fbtw
Forest Hills hosts Cherrylume Pro-Am

Forest Hills hosts Cherrylume Pro-Am

17 hours ago
Forest Hills Golf and Country Club is hosting the Cherrylume-Forest Hills Pro Am of the Professional Golfers Association of...
Sports
fbtw
Hopson fires dagger from 4-point territory

Hopson fires dagger from 4-point territory

By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
Scotty Hopson knocked down the biggest four-point bomb in PBA history to date.
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic, Gauff hammer out straight-sets wins

Djokovic, Gauff hammer out straight-sets wins

17 hours ago
Defending champion Novak Djokovic eased into the second round of the US Open with a straight-sets victory over qualifier Radu...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ginebra&rsquo;s RJ Abarrientos still learning the ropes, says Cone

Ginebra’s RJ Abarrientos still learning the ropes, says Cone

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 hour ago
After a lackluster PBA debut, RJ Abarrientos will just need time to settle down and learn the Barangay Ginebra system, head...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas women's Animam signs with Romanian squad

Gilas women's Animam signs with Romanian squad

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas women mainstay Jack Animam is bringing her talents to Romania as she signed a deal with the FCC UAV Arad,...
Sports
fbtw
Creamline's Staunton elated with 'extended stay' as Cool Smashers make PVL semis

Creamline's Staunton elated with 'extended stay' as Cool Smashers make PVL semis

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Erica Staunton had twice the reason to celebrate as the Creamline Cool Smashers barged  into the semifinals of the 2024...
Sports
fbtw
JPGT Match Play contenders primed for showdown

JPGT Match Play contenders primed for showdown

4 hours ago
Junior golfers are preparing for a decisive showdown for spots in the ICTSI JPGT Match Play Championship, aiming to secure...
Sports
fbtw
No pressure for UP top recruit

No pressure for UP top recruit

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
UP’s latest blue chip acquisition Quentin Millora-Brown is paying no mind to expectations as he has been repeatedly...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with