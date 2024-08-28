PVL finals berths at stake in KO semis

Games Thursday

(PhilSports Arena)

4 p.m. – PLDT vs Akari

6 p.m. – Creamline vs Cignal

MANILA, Philippines – Four teams, one eyeing to extend its dynastic reign and the other three still hoping to establish one, face off in Thursday’s knockout semifinals of the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

Creamline aims to keep its reputation as the greatest team in league history intact as it shoots for a 15th straight podium finish, a 12th finals appearance and a ninth title — all league records — as it squares off with Cignal in the main game at 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, PLDT eyes its best finish in the league following two fourth-place efforts since returning to the league three years ago as it tangles with Akari, which will similarly eye the same after crashing out in their first six conferences in the league, in their 4 p.m. duel.

Interestingly, PLDT won a championship when the league was then called Shakey’s V-League nine years ago.

While the Cool Smashers have been there and done that, the HD Spikers will be eyeing only their fifth podium finish that was splintered by four third-place efforts, a second finals appearance and a breakthrough crown.

Cignal’s one and only crack at a first PVL championship came two years ago in this same conference that was eventually topped by Petro Gazz, which was shown the door by Creamline in a painful 25-23, 25-19, 25-18 defeat Tuesday at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

The HD Spikers made it this far by escaping past Russian destroyer Marina Tushova and the Capital1 Solar Spikers in a gripping 25-19, 36-34, 16-25, 22-25, 15-12, Saturday also in San Juan.

American Erica Staunton and Bernadeth Pons should be expected to carry Creamline on their shoulders again after carrying most of the scoring brunt in the quarters where they dropped 19 and 16 points, respectively.

“It’s a do or do, so we’re not gonna die,” said Pons.

“I did not wanna be done playing with this team, I love to play with these girls, I would have been devastated if today (Tuesday) was my last day so I decided we extended our and we’re fighting for a semis spot now,” said Staunton.