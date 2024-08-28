No pressure for UP top recruit

MANILA, Philippines – UP’s latest blue chip acquisition Quentin Millora-Brown is paying no mind to expectations as he has been repeatedly hailed as the Fighting Maroons’ missing piece to regaining the UAAP title.

A towering 6-foot-10 big man, Millora-Brown is facing tall expectations after his team finished back-to-back seasons as runners-up in the UAAP final. But with a tremendous amount of experience in the US, he already knew his place when he got to Diliman.

“I just don’t put any pressure on myself. I don’t think that. Honestly, basketball is a team effort. But I think that what it is for me, I’m the piece that allows everyone else to shine at the same time,” said Millora-Brown, who will suit up for his lone year in the league this Season 87.

The 24-year-old has already played five years in US colleges — highlighted by a three-year stint at Vanderbilt after his rookie year with Rice University. He then most recently played in South Carolina’s Citadel Graduate College.

There, he averaged 11.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, two assists and 1.5 blocks.

Now facing a new challenge in the UAAP, Millora-Brown is eager to help the team get back on the top step of the podium. Luckily for him, it is a goal that he shares with his other teammates.

“It’s definitely the main focus, you know, as a team everybody just understands this year you gotta win,” he said.

Among those he’s excited to experience with the Fighting Maroons is the UP community during the games. Already experiencing the support during the offseason, Millora-Brown can’t wait to see it when the hostilities start.

“I’ve felt [the support]. You know, when I first got here, everyone was just saying hello, welcoming me. Just because they had seen a small clip, they were like are you gonna be the new player? Asking me everywhere I went,” said Millora-Brown.

“So I could feel just the welcomeness from the start.”

Millora-Brown has started to build his chemistry with the team as he joined the team in South Korea for their training and is also in Taiwan for the next step of their preseason build up.

With the season set to begin on September 7, the Filipino-American is eager to get things going.

“I think it’s gonna be loud, exciting, and a lot of fun to play in [the UAAP].”

He and the Fighting Maroons will be facing off with storied rivals Ateneo Blue Eagles in the opening game next weekend at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.