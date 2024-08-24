^

Sports

Japanese volleyball star says Asian players need to focus on play quality, accuracy

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 24, 2024 | 12:07pm
Japanese volleyball star says Asian players need to focus on play quality, accuracy
Ran Takahashi.
Contributed photo / Luisa Morales

MANILA, Philippines – Japan national team star Ran Takahashi shared valuable advice for Philippine volleyball teams as they continue to grapple with improving their performances as an emerging nation in the sport.

As an Asian hitter playing in a European pro league, the 22-year-old has faced similar physical challenges as Filipino volleyball players do in international competition – such as going up against opponents that are taller, stronger and more athletic.

Putting himself in a growth mindset, Takahashi has learned to work around his physical disadvantages and focused on what he can control. 

“[It’s] a common weak point in Asian countries, Asian teams – the height, and the power,” Takahashi said through a translator, during his introductory press conference as brand ambassador for Philippine brand Akari on Friday. 

“Considering other countries like Brazil, we are still [shorter]. Our [way to improve] is that we need to do high quality [plays], and the accuracy.”

In international competitions, Takahashi and his Ryujin Nippon teammates are also likely to be shorter than most of their opponents – including rivals like Team USA, or Brazil, or Italy. But with their craftiness and speed, they’re able to make do.

Understanding that it is something that can be trained and taught, Takahashi believes that it can be key to taking Philippine volleyball – especially the national teams – to the next level.

Of course, honing those skills against top-level competition is also important.

From an individual standpoint, Takahashi thinks that it will do players good if they are able to face international competition on a club level as well.

“[A]lso by playing in a foreign country's league, it's going to grow [the team from] here,” said Takahashi.

“These are really important for improving the strongness (sic) of the team,” he added.

He also urged players to challenge themselves to improve their skills, as failing to do so can make a player stagnant and unchanged as their opponents grow their game. Part of it, Takahashi says, is making sure that you set high goals for yourself.

“If you set a higher goal, it will be really good and challenging is really important. Whether you are going to challenge [yourself] or not, you should challenge [yourself],” he said.  

“If [you] challenge [yourself], you can make experiences yourself and it’s gonna make a good future for yourself.”

Takahashi returned to the Philippines months after cutting short his stint with the Japan national team in the 2024 VNL Manila leg at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. On Friday, he made his rounds at the SM Megamall for a meet and greet with fans.

Takahashi is among the biggest fan favorites of Philippine volleyball fans along with the rest of the Ryujin Nippon team.

vuukle comment

RAN TAKAHASHI

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Quizon claims another GM scalp

Quizon claims another GM scalp

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Filipino International Master Daniel Quizon caught another big fish in Grandmaster Klementy Sychev of FIDE’s refugee...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas women miss bus to FIBA World Cup

Gilas women miss bus to FIBA World Cup

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas women bowed to Senegal, 87-62, and crashed out of the FIBA Women’s World Cup Pre-Qualifying Tournament...
Sports
fbtw
Hotshots trounce FiberXers for 1st win

Hotshots trounce FiberXers for 1st win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 14 hours ago
The Magnolia Hotshots thwarted a furious rally by Converge, hanging on to record their first win in the PBA Governors’...
Sports
fbtw
Sinner-Alcaraz looms

Sinner-Alcaraz looms

12 hours ago
World No. 1 Jannik Sinner has been placed in the same side of the draw as former champions Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev...
Sports
fbtw
Manila, Rizal score in Bataan

Manila, Rizal score in Bataan

12 hours ago
Manila swamped Bicolandia, 128-86, while Rizal edged Iloilo, 70-68, on Thursday in the MPBL Sixth Season at the Orion Sports...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Olympic champion Zheng wants to keep 'winning, winning, winning'

Olympic champion Zheng wants to keep 'winning, winning, winning'

4 hours ago
Zheng Qinwen is determined not to let up after becoming the first Chinese player to win Olympic tennis singles gold.
Sports
fbtw

Jimmy Alapag’s journey (Part 2)

By Bill Velasco | 12 hours ago
When Jimmy Alapag was first elevated from being an assistant with the G-League’s Stockton Kings to the mother NBA franchise Sacramento Kings, he already knew that he couldn’t coerce the players to do...
Sports
fbtw
Navarro drops career-high 31 points as Batang Pier flatten Dyip

Navarro drops career-high 31 points as Batang Pier flatten Dyip

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
William Navarro unleashed a career-high 31 points to lead the NorthPort Batang Pier past the Terrafirma Dyip, 112-93, in wire-to-wire...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi narrowly misses cut after 74

Malixi narrowly misses cut after 74

By Jan Veran | 17 hours ago
Rianne Malixi saw her promising start unravel as she faltered with a 74 in the second round of the Hanwha Classic in Gangwon-do,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with