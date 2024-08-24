Japanese volleyball star says Asian players need to focus on play quality, accuracy

MANILA, Philippines – Japan national team star Ran Takahashi shared valuable advice for Philippine volleyball teams as they continue to grapple with improving their performances as an emerging nation in the sport.

As an Asian hitter playing in a European pro league, the 22-year-old has faced similar physical challenges as Filipino volleyball players do in international competition – such as going up against opponents that are taller, stronger and more athletic.

Putting himself in a growth mindset, Takahashi has learned to work around his physical disadvantages and focused on what he can control.

“[It’s] a common weak point in Asian countries, Asian teams – the height, and the power,” Takahashi said through a translator, during his introductory press conference as brand ambassador for Philippine brand Akari on Friday.

“Considering other countries like Brazil, we are still [shorter]. Our [way to improve] is that we need to do high quality [plays], and the accuracy.”

In international competitions, Takahashi and his Ryujin Nippon teammates are also likely to be shorter than most of their opponents – including rivals like Team USA, or Brazil, or Italy. But with their craftiness and speed, they’re able to make do.

Understanding that it is something that can be trained and taught, Takahashi believes that it can be key to taking Philippine volleyball – especially the national teams – to the next level.

Of course, honing those skills against top-level competition is also important.

From an individual standpoint, Takahashi thinks that it will do players good if they are able to face international competition on a club level as well.

“[A]lso by playing in a foreign country's league, it's going to grow [the team from] here,” said Takahashi.

“These are really important for improving the strongness (sic) of the team,” he added.

He also urged players to challenge themselves to improve their skills, as failing to do so can make a player stagnant and unchanged as their opponents grow their game. Part of it, Takahashi says, is making sure that you set high goals for yourself.

“If you set a higher goal, it will be really good and challenging is really important. Whether you are going to challenge [yourself] or not, you should challenge [yourself],” he said.

“If [you] challenge [yourself], you can make experiences yourself and it’s gonna make a good future for yourself.”

Takahashi returned to the Philippines months after cutting short his stint with the Japan national team in the 2024 VNL Manila leg at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. On Friday, he made his rounds at the SM Megamall for a meet and greet with fans.

Takahashi is among the biggest fan favorites of Philippine volleyball fans along with the rest of the Ryujin Nippon team.