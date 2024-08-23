^

Sports

Team Lakay coach confident on Bumina-ang bounceback

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 23, 2024 | 5:12pm
Team Lakay coach confident on Bumina-ang bounceback
Carlo Bumina-ang
ONE FC

MANILA, Philippines -- Despite suffering his first loss in mixed martial arts earlier this month, expect Filipino fighter Carlo Bumina-ang to come back in the ONE FC ring swinging, Team Lakay head coach Mark Sangiao said.

Bumina-ang debuted in the main roster of ONE Championship against Enkh-Orgil on August 2.

With Baatarkhuu on a dominant position in the final seconds, the 35-year-old Mongolian was able to secure an arm triangle choke.

Bumina-ang tried to fight back, but his arms went limp and the fight was ruled by referee Herb Dean as a submission victory for Baatarkhuu with one second remaining.

Sangiao, in a statement, said that Bumina-ang was actually sick ahead of his debut.

“The pill was hard to swallow. I refuse to believe that that was Carlo inside the ring. It was not him, no. It was a different person. I know what he is capable of. I know how he is wired, but it is what it is,” Sangiao said.

“Victory and defeat are conjoined but the thing is, we got a door opened for us to see what went wrong and what could have been, then we’ll pick up from there,” he added.

Sangiao still lauded the 30-year-old bantamweight, especially for his mental toughness.

“I’m commending Carlo for his mental toughness, knowing that he came from a bad sickness a week before the fight. No excuses here, but with that endurance and attitude he has, I am sure this is just his starting point,” he said.

“It was not his time now. It was not our time, but we are here to stay. ‘The Bull’ and the team will charge again soon!” he added.

“We have been here many times before and this single slip will not dictate how it will be tomorrow or the next day or the next… I know some of you will slam us through this time, but we will keep on as we always [do].”

Bumina-ang is now holding a 5-1 win-loss record.

