^

Sports

2 Yulos in 2028 Olympics

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
August 15, 2024 | 12:00am
2 Yulos in 2028 Olympics
Paris Olympics double-gold winner Carlos Yulo (center) joins the other Philippine bets in Paris on board a truck during a victory and homecoming parade along a streets of Manila yesterday.
AFP

MANILA, Philippines —  You can call gymnastics chief Cynthia Carrion as the Nostradamus of Philippine sports for predicting that Carlos Yulo would win gold medals in the Paris Olympics.

She exercised her seer-like prowess once more yesterday by making another bold prediction: two Yulos will compete in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Of course, Carrion was referring to the other Yulo, 16-year-old Karl Eldrew, a promising young gymnast displaying the same determination and promise the elder Yulo showed on his way to sporting greatness.

“One-hundred percent, unless one of them gets hurt, that’s the only thing I’m praying they don’t get injured,” said Carrion when asked of the possibility of the Yulo siblings making it to LA in 2028.

“Yes, his kapatid, especially Eldrew, he’ll really be good,” said Carrion “He’ll be really good, kaya. Two Yulos in the same team will be very nice.”

What set Eldrew Yulo apart, according to Carrion, was his audacity.

“Eldrew is capable because he’s daring,” she said.

You can trust Carrion for it.

After all, it was Carrion who in 2019, after Yulo won the floor exercise gold in the World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, forecasted the latter will win the Olympic gold one day.

That day came in Paris.

Carrion, meanwhile, said Yulo is just waiting for the opportunity to thank his former coach – Japan’s Munehiro Kugimiya.

“As soon as we have time, maybe in October, we will go to Japan to thank not only coach Mune (Kugimiya), but also the university and all the officials who supported him,” said Carrion.

Yulo and Kugimiya had a falling out due to personal matters last year after a partnership that started almost a decade ago.

But Kugimiya still cheered for Yulo during the Paris Games.

vuukle comment

CARLOS YULO

CYNTHIA CARRION
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Yulo flies home first-class

Yulo flies home first-class

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
A top flight fit for a king.
Sports
fbtw
Yulo to reconnect with Japanese coach

Yulo to reconnect with Japanese coach

By Joey Villar | 6 hours ago
Carlos Yulo knew he wouldn’t be the same magnificent figure that he is now without the very person that molded him to...
Sports
fbtw
Mirror, mirror on the wall...

Mirror, mirror on the wall...

By Abac Cordero | 1 day ago
Who’s the greatest of them all?
Sports
fbtw
Bright future ahead

Bright future ahead

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
From here on, Philippine sports could chart its future depending on what sensational Paris Olympics double-gold winner Carlos...
Sports
fbtw
Yulo creates ripple effect in Southeast Asia as Japanese coach hired by Thailand

Yulo creates ripple effect in Southeast Asia as Japanese coach hired by Thailand

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
The next Carlos Yulo could be in the making — and not just here in the Philippines.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Malixi vaults to World No. 5 after back-to-back USGA wins

Malixi vaults to World No. 5 after back-to-back USGA wins

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Three days after becoming only the second player to win back-to-back USGA championships, Rianne Malixi soared to new heights,...
Sports
fbtw
Petecio urges Olympic aspirants to keep going

Petecio urges Olympic aspirants to keep going

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
As the song goes, "Don’t stop believing."
Sports
fbtw
Paris Olympians hailed like conquering heroes in Manila parade

Paris Olympians hailed like conquering heroes in Manila parade

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
A homecoming fit for heroes.
Sports
fbtw
Innovations to spice up new PBA season

Innovations to spice up new PBA season

By John Bryan Ulanday | 7 hours ago
The Philippine Basketball Association is ready to usher in a new era Sunday with its 49th season filled with innovations and...
Sports
fbtw
Into stakes perfect record in 'Blow-By-Blow' Surigao del Sur boxing card

Into stakes perfect record in 'Blow-By-Blow' Surigao del Sur boxing card

7 hours ago
Undefeated Jerald Into and veteran Mark John Yap expressed their eagerness to rumble for the vacant World Boxing Counil Asia...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with