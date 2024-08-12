^

UAAP Season 87 opens with maiden esports tilt

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
August 12, 2024 | 4:13pm
MANILA, Philippines – The UAAP Season 87 kicks off Tuesday with the inaugural esports tournament featuring three titles at stake in NBA2K, Valorant and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang at the Hyundai Hall in Arete, Ateneo.

All eight member schools led by host University of the Philippines are entered in the breakthrough tourney in recognition of the booming gaming industry, where Filipinos have been stamping their class abroad.

NBA2K is first on deck until Friday followed by Valorant until Saturday. The popular MLBB then wraps up the tourney this weekend.

The Esports tournament will be a demonstration sport for now with no factor in the general championship race.

Rivals Ateneo and La Salle will duke it out in the opener as University of Santo Tomas, Far Eastern University, University of the East, Adamson and National University also parade formidable squads.

The games will be broadcasted on One Sports' YouTube channel, Pilipinas Live, the Varsity Channel, and One Sports.

The UAAP Season 87 officially opens on Sept. 7 at the Mall of Asia Arena, starting with the centerpiece event of men’s basketball.

ESPORTS

GAMING

UAAP
