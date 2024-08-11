^

Sports

Memorable Olympic debut boosts Ardina's confidence

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 11, 2024 | 4:54pm
Memorable Olympic debut boosts Ardina's confidence
Dottie Ardina of the Philippines looks over a putt on the 11th hole during the first round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Sahalee Country Club on June 20, 2024 in Sammamish, Washington.
Steph Chambers / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- After a spirited run in the final round that put her at a much-improved position at the end of her Paris Olympic stint, golfer Dottie Ardina is now setting her sights on Los Angeles for the 2028 Games.

Ardina, who was joint-23rd at the end of the third round, had a fourth round to remember on Saturday.

She finished the round with a four-under 68 to finish the tournament at joint-13th with a 285.

The 30-year-old recorded five birdies with four coming in the back nine to finish at joint-13th with Switzerland’s Albane Valenzuela, South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai, Spain’s Azahara Munoz and Canada’s Brooke Henderson.

“Sobrang memorable kasi ang Olympics, every four years. Hopefully I’ll play the next one,” she said in an interview after the tourney.

“So, I guess I just treasure every moment out there, enjoy lang and I’m very proud to represent the Philippines,” she added.

Ardina stressed that she was already going for broke to try and win a medal for the Philippines, but it was not enough as she had a lot of ground to clear.

“I’m going for the flag na kanina. Go big or go home na kanina. Pero 4-under is good for today, obviously not enough to win a medal but I’m happy I improved every day.”

It was a good Olympic debut for Ardina, who steadily rose day-after-day.

She ended the first round at 40th with a four-over par.

The next day, she fired an even par to improve to 36th, before a three-under 69 on Friday to crack the top 23 golfers.

Her performance in Paris will surely give her a boost, Ardina said, as she competes in other tournaments the rest of the year.

“Not that I’m not confident, pero mas nag-boost yung confidence ko. And marami pa akong tournaments this year so I think this would really help na I have to believe in myself that I belong here.”

vuukle comment

DOTTIE ARDINA

GOLF

PARIS OLYMPICS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
LIVE updates: Team Philippines at the 2024 Paris Olympics

LIVE updates: Team Philippines at the 2024 Paris Olympics

By PhilstarLIVE | 1 day ago
Catch the excitement as Team Philippines aims for glory in various sports, showcasing their talent and determination.
Sports
fbtw
abtest
Ko triumphs, completes Olympic medal haul; Pagdangangan ties for 4th; Ardina 13th

Ko triumphs, completes Olympic medal haul; Pagdangangan ties for 4th; Ardina 13th

By Jan Veran | 17 hours ago
In a display of sheer determination and poise under pressure, Lydia Ko secured the most coveted prize in Olympic golf, claiming...
Sports
fbtw
IRONMAN 70.3 Davao today

IRONMAN 70.3 Davao today

18 hours ago
Local and international athletes take centerstage today when the IRONMAN 70.3 fires off, marking the fourth staging of the...
Sports
fbtw
Women athletes underscore importance of supporting each other

Women athletes underscore importance of supporting each other

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Athletes in various sports may be marching to the beat of a different drummer each time they step out onto their respective...
Sports
fbtw
IRONMAN 70.3 Davao tipped to draw stellar performances from local, foreign bets

IRONMAN 70.3 Davao tipped to draw stellar performances from local, foreign bets

1 day ago
Local and international athletes converge here Sunday, August 11, as the much-anticipated IRONMAN 70.3 fires off, marking...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Well-rested Marina Tushova of Capital1 resets PVL scoring record

Well-rested Marina Tushova of Capital1 resets PVL scoring record

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
In sports, it’s important to balance a go-hard attitude and making sure you get enough rest, especially in long-winding...
Sports
fbtw
Soltones takes charge as Akari books first-ever PVL playoff appearance

Soltones takes charge as Akari books first-ever PVL playoff appearance

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Grethcel Soltones did not shy away from the limelight as the Akari Chargers evaded the upset axe against the Galeries Tower...
Sports
fbtw
Century-old mystery: 'Unknown Boy' may be the youngest ever Olympic champion

Century-old mystery: 'Unknown Boy' may be the youngest ever Olympic champion

By Adam Plowright | 5 hours ago
As the third Olympics hosted in Paris draw to a close, the identity of a child coxswain who steered two Dutch rowers, Francois...
Sports
fbtw
France's Wembanyama targets Olympic gold in 2028 after US defeat

France's Wembanyama targets Olympic gold in 2028 after US defeat

6 hours ago
France basketball star Victor Wembanyama said their defeat against the United States in the Olympic final on Saturday (Sunday,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with