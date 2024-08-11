Memorable Olympic debut boosts Ardina's confidence

MANILA, Philippines -- After a spirited run in the final round that put her at a much-improved position at the end of her Paris Olympic stint, golfer Dottie Ardina is now setting her sights on Los Angeles for the 2028 Games.

Ardina, who was joint-23rd at the end of the third round, had a fourth round to remember on Saturday.

She finished the round with a four-under 68 to finish the tournament at joint-13th with a 285.

The 30-year-old recorded five birdies with four coming in the back nine to finish at joint-13th with Switzerland’s Albane Valenzuela, South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai, Spain’s Azahara Munoz and Canada’s Brooke Henderson.

“Sobrang memorable kasi ang Olympics, every four years. Hopefully I’ll play the next one,” she said in an interview after the tourney.

“So, I guess I just treasure every moment out there, enjoy lang and I’m very proud to represent the Philippines,” she added.

Ardina stressed that she was already going for broke to try and win a medal for the Philippines, but it was not enough as she had a lot of ground to clear.

“I’m going for the flag na kanina. Go big or go home na kanina. Pero 4-under is good for today, obviously not enough to win a medal but I’m happy I improved every day.”

It was a good Olympic debut for Ardina, who steadily rose day-after-day.

She ended the first round at 40th with a four-over par.

The next day, she fired an even par to improve to 36th, before a three-under 69 on Friday to crack the top 23 golfers.

Her performance in Paris will surely give her a boost, Ardina said, as she competes in other tournaments the rest of the year.

“Not that I’m not confident, pero mas nag-boost yung confidence ko. And marami pa akong tournaments this year so I think this would really help na I have to believe in myself that I belong here.”