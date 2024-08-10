JPGT Mindanao Series finale slated in Cagayan de Oro

MANILA, Philippines – Momentum and redemption are set to be the defining themes as the fourth and final leg of the ICTSI Junior PGT Mindanao Series unfolds Monday, August 12, at the Pueblo de Oro Golf and Country Club in Cagayan de Oro City.

Among the competitors, the Bukidnon-based Batican siblings, Ralph and Rafella, are determined to extend their dominance in the 10-12 age category, aiming for a third consecutive victory after contrasting wins at South Pacific and Del Monte.

Francesca Geroy and James Benedict Rolida also enter the tournament with confidence, poised for another round of victories on their home turf in the 8-9 division of the regional series, which kicked off last month at Apo Golf in Davao.

Zero Plete from CdO and Bukidnon’s Alexis Nailga are both eyeing repeat victories after hard-fought wins at Del Monte. Plete edged out Isabella Tabanas in a sudden-death playoff, while Nailga held off Clement Ordeneza in the 13-15 age class. Meanwhile, Ally Gaccion is looking to dominate again on a course she knows well, and Bukidnon’s Cliff Nuñeza is optimistic about his chances for another shot at the crown in the premier 16-18 category of the nationwide series sponsored by ICTSI which will culminate in the Match Play Championship at The Country Club in October.

These athletes are all geared up to secure repeat victories and accumulate the necessary ranking points to bolster their bids for spots in the national finals, slated for October 1-4. This event will also feature other qualifiers from the Luzon and Visayas series.

In the Mindanao series, the best two results from the four-leg competition will determine the top two players in each category who will advance to the Match Play finals. For those competing in multiple series, their best three results will be counted, with only the top player from each class advancing.

However, expect strong comebacks from last week’s Series 3 runners-up at Del Monte, including Claren Quiño and Shaqeeq Tanog in the 8-9 division, Ken Guillermo in the boys’ 10-12 category, Ordeneza in the boys’ 13-15 class, and Crista Miñoza and John Rey Oro in the 16-18 group.

Returning player Jared Saban, who triumphed in the Apo leg, is also set to make a strong push for a second win, posing a significant challenge to Ralph Batican, whose flawless 36-hole performance at Del Monte makes him the player to beat this week.

Meanwhile, the seven-leg Luzon series will resume on August 20-23 at the Luisita Golf and Country Club in Tarlac, followed by the next stop at the Malarayat Golf and Country Club in Lipa City, Batangas, from September 2-5. The 14-leg nationwide circuit will conclude on September 10-13 at the Sherwood Hills Golf Club in Cavite.

For further details and registration, contact PGTI’s Jhi Castillo at 0928-316-5678 or Shiela Salvania at 0968-311-4101.