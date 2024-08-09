200 young duathletes take center stage in IRONKIDS Davao

DAVAO – The IRONKIDS Davao kicks off Saturday, August 10, with 200 young athletes eagerly set to display their talents in both the run-bike-run duathlon and the kids' run along the scenic Davao Coastal Road.

This event serves as a prelude to the highly anticipated IRONMAN 70.3 Davao Philippines on Sunday, August 11. Featuring a two-category format — swim and run — the competition is designed to encourage greater participation across various age groups.

RLC Residences proudly sponsors the duathlon, reflecting its ongoing commitment to nurturing young athletes and promoting community well-being. Through this sponsorship, RLC Residences aims to inspire the youth to lead active, purposeful lifestyles.

The event promises a spirited yet friendly competition across four age-group categories in the individual division, with an additional two categories for relay teams.

The 6-8-year-olds will compete in an 800m run, 2km bike ride, and 400m run, the 9-10-year-old category will cover a 1km run, 6km bike ride, and 500m run, the 11-12-year-olds will tackle a 2km run, 8km bike ride, and 1km run, and the premier 13-15 age group will compete in a 3km run, 10km bike ride, and 1.5km run.

The kids' run features a 1km race for the 6-10 age group and a 3km race for the 11-15 division. For details, visit ironkidsphil.com.

“We are very excited to continue our partnership with the IRONMAN Group by bringing IRONKIDS to two race destinations this year. This time, in Davao, the event is more accessible to kids of different skill levels, with entries in both the IRONKIDS Run and the IRONKIDS Duathlon,” said Dan Carlo Torres, Head of Brand Management and Operations at RLC Residences.

The IRONKIDS program has been a long-standing partner of IRONMAN races, contributing to the growth of the sport and ensuring a steady flow of talent. It also instills important values like discipline, sportsmanship, and respect for others, while encouraging children to live active, healthy lifestyles and reducing their dependence on gadgets.

Meanwhile, the IRONMAN 70.3 Davao, powered by Aboitiz, has attracted over a thousand participants from 33 countries, marking the return of the premier endurance race to the "King City of the South" after last year's successful event, which was headlined by professional triathletes.