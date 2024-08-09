^

Sports

200 young duathletes take center stage in IRONKIDS Davao

Philstar.com
August 9, 2024 | 1:56pm
200 young duathletes take center stage in IRONKIDS Davao

DAVAO – The IRONKIDS Davao kicks off Saturday, August 10, with 200 young athletes eagerly set to display their talents in both the run-bike-run duathlon and the kids' run along the scenic Davao Coastal Road.

This event serves as a prelude to the highly anticipated IRONMAN 70.3 Davao Philippines on Sunday, August 11. Featuring a two-category format — swim and run — the competition is designed to encourage greater participation across various age groups.

RLC Residences proudly sponsors the duathlon, reflecting its ongoing commitment to nurturing young athletes and promoting community well-being. Through this sponsorship, RLC Residences aims to inspire the youth to lead active, purposeful lifestyles.

The event promises a spirited yet friendly competition across four age-group categories in the individual division, with an additional two categories for relay teams.

The 6-8-year-olds will compete in an 800m run, 2km bike ride, and 400m run, the 9-10-year-old category will cover a 1km run, 6km bike ride, and 500m run, the 11-12-year-olds will tackle a 2km run, 8km bike ride, and 1km run, and the premier 13-15 age group will compete in a 3km run, 10km bike ride, and 1.5km run.

The kids' run features a 1km race for the 6-10 age group and a 3km race for the 11-15 division. For details, visit ironkidsphil.com.

“We are very excited to continue our partnership with the IRONMAN Group by bringing IRONKIDS to two race destinations this year. This time, in Davao, the event is more accessible to kids of different skill levels, with entries in both the IRONKIDS Run and the IRONKIDS Duathlon,” said Dan Carlo Torres, Head of Brand Management and Operations at RLC Residences.

The IRONKIDS program has been a long-standing partner of IRONMAN races, contributing to the growth of the sport and ensuring a steady flow of talent. It also instills important values like discipline, sportsmanship, and respect for others, while encouraging children to live active, healthy lifestyles and reducing their dependence on gadgets.

Meanwhile, the IRONMAN 70.3 Davao, powered by Aboitiz, has attracted over a thousand participants from 33 countries, marking the return of the premier endurance race to the "King City of the South" after last year's successful event, which was headlined by professional triathletes.

vuukle comment

DUATHLON

IRONKIDS

IRONMAN

TRIATHLON
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Team USA rallies to escape Serbia, forges final vs France

Team USA rallies to escape Serbia, forges final vs France

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
The United States clawed back from a double-digit deficit to squeak past Serbia, 95-91, early Friday morning (Manila...
Sports
fbtw
Red carpet awaits Yulo Tuesday

Red carpet awaits Yulo Tuesday

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
A welcome befitting a king awaits Paris Olympics double gold medalist Carlos Yulo.
Sports
fbtw
France exacts payback vs Germany to reach Olympic men's basketball final

France exacts payback vs Germany to reach Olympic men's basketball final

12 hours ago
Hosts France defeated Germany, 73-69, on Thursday (Friday Manila time) to reach the final of the Olympic men's basketball...
Sports
fbtw
Pagdanganan ignites Olympic medal hopes with gritty 69; Swiss takes charge with record feat

Pagdanganan ignites Olympic medal hopes with gritty 69; Swiss takes charge with record feat

By Jan Veran | 14 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan surged into the thick of the Olympic medal race with a determined 69, positioning herself firmly among...
Sports
fbtw
Ardina finishes with even-par 72 to gain share of 36th spot in Olympic golf

Ardina finishes with even-par 72 to gain share of 36th spot in Olympic golf

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 14 hours ago
Filipina golfer Dottie Ardina clawed back from an early double bogey to fire an even-par 72 in the second round of the Paris...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Carlos Yulo, fellow Filipino Paris Olympics medalists to receive business packages

Carlos Yulo, fellow Filipino Paris Olympics medalists to receive business packages

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Local cosmetics company Ever Bilena will be giving Filipino medalists from the 2024 Paris Olympics business package...
Sports
fbtw
Carlos Yulo's girlfriend Chloe San Jose fires back at Darryl Yap's 'papansin' comment

Carlos Yulo's girlfriend Chloe San Jose fires back at Darryl Yap's 'papansin' comment

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Carlos Yulo's girlfriend Chloe San Jose fired back at controversial director Darryl Yap after he called her "papansin."
Sports
fbtw
'No pressure, Caloy': Moonstar88 offers free performance to Carlos Yulo's wedding

'No pressure, Caloy': Moonstar88 offers free performance to Carlos Yulo's wedding

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 hours ago
The band posted on its Facebook about its offer to perform for free on Yulo's wedding. 
Sports
fbtw
Lea Salonga, Dolly de Leon on Carlos Yulo Olympics win, family drama

Lea Salonga, Dolly de Leon on Carlos Yulo Olympics win, family drama

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 5 hours ago
The Philippines’ first British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) and Golden Globe nominee Dolly de Leon, and first Olivier...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with