Malixi dominates US Women’s Amateur opener with sizzling 672

Rianne Malixi of the Philippines plays her tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur at Champions Retreat Golf Course on April 03, 2024 in Evans, Georgia.

MANILA, Philippines – Rianne Malixi bucked the heat while staying hot coming off a record-setting romp in the US Girls’ Junior, overcoming a shaky start with a scorching eagle-spiked finish as she fired a four-under 67 to lead the 36-hole stroke play elims in the US Women’s Amateur in Tulsa, Oklahoma Monday (Tuesday Manila time).

A double bogey on No. 2 would’ve shattered the confidence of an ordinary campaigner, but Malixi proved she’s made of sterner stuff. She bounced back with three birdies in the next four holes, then negated another miscue on No. 10 with a blistering run of birdie-eagle-birdie from No. 15 to find herself leading a stellar field with a 34-33 at the par-71 Southern Hills Country Club course.

“I’m not used to it,” said Malixi of coming into one of the world’s premier amateur championships as a USGA champion. “It’s so easy not to stay in the present this week, with all the attention I am getting. But I’ve managed to do a good job of staying in the moment and focusing on one shot at a time.”

Another fine round would net the 17-year-old Malixi the low medal honors and a big boost in confidence as play shifts to match play Wednesday.

American Kelly Xu also faltered despite teeing off in the first flight, bogeying Nos. 1 and 8. But like Malixi, she bounced back strong, so strong that her five birdies in the seven-hole stretch from No. 9 thrust her into the lead until the Filipina unleashed her own fiery windup to grab the first day honors.

Xu finished with a 68 while Adela Cernousek of France, Colombia’s Maria Jose Marin, and Asterisk Talley of the US matched 69s on a course that has long been renowned for its demanding test of golf.

But Malixi made it look easy. With temperatures soaring to 100 degrees by 4 p.m., she played in the more challenging afternoon session and remained unflappable.

“The weather is quite familiar, similar to what it was at the Girls’ Junior. I’ve experienced this a lot in Southeast Asia, so I’m able to focus and keep myself cool,” said Malixi, who bowed out in the second round of match play last year.

“Southern Hills is a tough track. You have to miss it in the right spots, and I was able to do that today (Monday),” added Malixi, who spiked her brilliant round with an eagle on No. 16 where she hit a perfect drive, sending her 5-wood second shot to within five feet and drilling in the putt.

Her performance evoked memories of her spectacular feat in Tarzana, California last month where she dominated Talley in the scheduled 36-hole finale, winning 8&7 for the most dominant final match victory in championship history.

Meanwhile, defending champion Megan Schofill carded a 70 for joint sixth with fellow Americans Farah O’Keefe and Melanie Green while nine others matched par 71s, including Jasmine Koo, Nikola Kaminski, Katie Li, Elizabeth Rudisill, Grace Jin, Scarlett Schremmer, Molly Hoardwick, Gabriella Nicastro, and Latanna Store, all from the US.