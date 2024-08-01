Turkish Olympic shooter draws social media's crosshair for gear -- or lack thereof

Turkey's Yusuf Dikec competes in the shooting 10m air pistol mixed team gold medal match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Chateauroux Shooting Centre on July 30, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines -- As the Filipino saying goes, "If you can’t perform, japorm."

In the Paris Olympics, a Turkish air pistol shooter showed that if you do perform, you don’t need a lot of flair to win medals.

The Olympic #shootingsport stars we didn’t know we needed.



???????? Kim Yeji ???? Yusuf Dikeç ???????? pic.twitter.com/gfkyGjFg4I — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) August 1, 2024

In the past couple of days, Turkiye’s Yusuf Dikec went viral worldwide after winning a silver medal in the mixed team 10m air pistol event in the Games.

Photos of Dikec not using specialized goggles or ear protection, contrary to what other Olympic shooters are using, are all over social media.

Aside from just using normal eyeglasses and ear protection, he had both eyes open and a hand in his pocket and appeared to casually shoot at the target.

This caught the eye of social media users worldwide, with one commenter saying he “looks like he had an Olympic game after a morning coffee.”

Others likened Dikec to action movie character John Wick, as well as video game characters Agent 47 from Hitman and Arthur Morgan from Red Dead Redemption II.

South Korea sent a fully-kitted out player for the Olympic shooting.

Turkey sent an guy with no specialized lenses, eye cover or ear protection and got the silver medal



Turkish John Wick ???????? pic.twitter.com/2Lf8SmLDyj — Louis Alberto (@LouisAlbertoIT) August 1, 2024

Other netizens also had humorous responses to the silver medalist’s photo.

If smoking had been allowed in the Olympics than he would have won the gold medal amkoym pic.twitter.com/opTgEhAnIH — BAKO???????? (@gayrimesqul) August 1, 2024

Imagine if he turned around and said , ok job done, who is next ???? pic.twitter.com/2x9mLE3GrV — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) August 1, 2024

Top confidence.



A hand in the pocket. No specialized lenses, no problem.



Too easy for a him. pic.twitter.com/lTDBk9r7Rs — Ab? Muhsin- Alóngé (@AbiodunLuqmaan) August 1, 2024

Serbia reigned supreme in the event as Zorana Arunovic and Damir Mikec scored 16 points compared to Dikec’s and teammate Sevval Ilayda Tarhan’s 14.

India brought home the bronze medal after defeating Korea.